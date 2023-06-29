UNCF Statement on Supreme Court Ruling on Affirmative Action

Washington, D.C., June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “When historically Black college and university (HBCU) presidents founded UNCF (United Negro College Fund) in 1944, only small numbers of Black students were admitted to predominantly White American colleges and universities. Our founders knew that a college education was important, and they created UNCF to raise dollars to support HBCUs and the hundreds of thousands of students who attended them. For 79 years, UNCF has worked tirelessly to support America’s HBCUs and their students. We have raised over $5 billion and supported more than 500,000 students on their college journeys. HBCUs have built Black America’s middle class, and UNCF scholarships have helped students pay for their college degrees and move upward economically.

“Along the way, HBCUs and UNCF have urged all American colleges and universities to provide educational opportunity to Black and other students of color. Why? Because we believe that all higher education institutions have an important role to play to ensure equitable educational opportunity for students who, because of race, have been marginalized and excluded. Open opportunities for earning college credentials help ensure access to today’s careers and financial security.

“This Supreme Court ruling will close the door to educational opportunity for many Black students and students of color who want to attend non-HBCUs.

“With this new ruling, UNCF knows that more students will turn to HBCUs for their college educations. We also know that our HBCUs will do everything they can to meet increased student demand. So, today, UNCF is asking all Americans to contribute to UNCF and to HBCUs to help more students earn college degrees, compete successfully for well-paying jobs in competitive career fields, and move from poverty into the middle class.

“America needs HBCUs now more than ever, and UNCF needs all Americans’ support to do our important work.

“Contribute today!

“And join us in declaring that ‘A mind is a terrible thing to waste but a wonderful thing to invest in!’®”

