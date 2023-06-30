VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months of FY 2023

Vilnius, Lithuania, 30 June 2023


Therevenue of Vilniaus Baldai AB and its subsidiaries (“the Group”) stood at 71 546 thousand EUR during September of 2022 – May of 2023, while during the same period of FY2022 revenue was 72 881 thousand EUR.


Net loss of the Group during September of 2022 – May of 2023 was 345 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 700 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2021 – May of 2022 was 5 548 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 10 308 thousand EUR.


The revenue of the Group stood at 22 677 thousand EUR during March – May of 2023, while during the same period of FY2022 the revenue of the Group was 23 100 thousand EUR.


Net profit of the Group during March – May of 2023 was 1 703 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 3 675 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during March – May of 2022 was 1 260 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 444 thousand EUR.


