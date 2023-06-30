Approval of prospectus

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement of 10 May 2023 regarding a completed private placement (the “Private Placement”). Shares issued in the Private Placement were borrowed from certain large shareholders, who received non-tradeable shares issued on a separate ISIN until approval by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Nw. Finanstilsynet) (the “FSA”) of a listing prospectus (the “Prospectus”) as redelivery of the shares borrowed.



The Prospectus has now been approved by the FSA today, 30 June 2023, and has been published on the Company's website at https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/shareholder-information/prospectus/



As the Prospectus has been approved and published, the shares will be transferred to the same ISIN as the rest of the Company's shares.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.



30 June 2023

Prosafe SE







Reese McNeel, Interim CEO

Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186





