Skydiving Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 - Featuring Leading Players Aerodyne Research, LLC, LB Altimeters, Mirage Systems, Inc. & Sun Path Products Among Others

Global Skydiving Equipment Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Skydiving Equipment estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Container or Harness System, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$716 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Canopy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $310.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Skydiving Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$310.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global





