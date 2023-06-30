30 June 2023

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B7Y34M31)

(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN FUNDING SPREAD OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 9 August 2022.

The Swap Provider notified the Issuer of its intention to amend the Funding Spread of the Affected Securities from 1Y US LIBOR – OIS SPREAD to 0.50% per annum (the “Adjustment”) as permitted under paragraph 2.2(iii) of Annex A of the Conditions of the Affected Securities.

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into an amendment to the supplemental trust deed for the Affected Securities to effect the Adjustment (the “Affected Securities Amendment”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendment shall be 1 July 2023.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com