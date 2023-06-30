English French

IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH BNP PARIBAS EXANE

Bernin (Grenoble), France, June 30, 2023 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, announces that it has entrusted BNP Paribas Exane with the implementation of a liquidity contract as of July 3, 2023 and for an initial period ending on December 31, 2023, renewable by tacit agreement for successive periods of twelve (12) months.

The liquidity contract that has been concluded complies with the provisions laid down by the legal framework in force, in particular, Articles 22-10-62 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 on market abuse as amended, AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 and the standard contract of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI) of November 17, 2021.

The purpose of this contract is for BNP Paribas Exane to provide liquidity for Soitec ordinary shares traded on Euronext Paris under ISIN code FR0013227113.

To implement this contract, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: eight million (8,000,000) euros in cash.

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended:

by either party in accordance with Article 5 of the AMF Decision.

if the number of shares held is equal to the maximum number of shares authorized by Soitec's General Meeting, notably taking into account shares already held by Soitec in accordance with Article L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code,

in the event of the share being listed outside the thresholds authorized by Soitec's General Meeting,

in the event of expiry or suspension of the share buyback authorization by Soitec's General Meeting.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time by Soitec, without notice, in accordance with the conditions for closing the liquidity account set out in the contract. The contract may be terminated by BNP Paribas Exane with one (1) month's notice.

Agenda

First-quarter 2023-2024 revenue: July 25, 2023, after market close.

Annual General Meeting: July 25, 2023.





About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting- edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1.09 billion euros in fiscal 2022-2023. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: mobile communications, automotive and industry, and smart devices. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,100 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

