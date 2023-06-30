Stream Companies Celebrates Jessie Bryan and Subi Ghosh as 2023 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Honorees

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stream Companies, a leading full-service, fully integrated, Ad Tech-enabled advertising agency, is thrilled to announce that two of its exceptional executives, Jessie Bryan, General Counsel, and Subi Ghosh, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing, have been honored as 2023 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech by AdMonsters and AdExchanger. The annual Top Women in Media and Ad Tech awards recognize the remarkable achievements and contributions of women who have made a significant impact in the media and Ad Tech industries.

Jessie Bryan, with her exceptional expertise in privacy and legal matters, has been awarded the prestigious Privacy Powerhouse accolade. As the General Counsel at Stream Companies, Jessie has played a pivotal role in ensuring legal compliance and providing invaluable guidance navigating the company through the complex landscape of privacy regulations. Jessie's well-deserved award underscores her dedication and expertise in safeguarding privacy and legal matters within the advertising industry.

Subi Ghosh, the Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing at Stream Companies, has been honored as a Change-Maker award recipient. With her deep industry knowledge, understanding of consumer behavior, and her creative problem solving for partners, Ghosh has contributed to the agency’s partnership growth and brand visibility. Her changemaker skills stem from a passion to improve the world around her. Her role as a Founding Board Member of Women in Automotive and her investment in many other groups that empower women and impact change illustrate this passion.

"We are extremely proud to see Jessie Bryan and Subi Ghosh receive this well-deserved recognition as 2023 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech honorees," said Dave Regn, CEO of Stream Companies. "Their dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence have played a pivotal role in our agency's success. We are incredibly proud to have them as part of our team and grateful for their contributions to our clients and the industry as a whole."

The 2023 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Awards highlight the achievements of women who have made a significant impact in the fields of media, advertising, and technology. The awards recognize leaders and innovators who have consistently demonstrated excellence and paved the way for others in the industry.

The Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Awards ceremony, where Subi Ghosh and Jessie Bryan were honored, took place at AdMonsters' annual conference on June 5, 2023. Stream Companies' commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment, empowering women in leadership roles, and driving innovation in the advertising industry is reinforced by their achievements.

For more information about Stream Companies and its services, please visit www.streamcompanies.com.

About Stream Companies:

Stream Companies is a full-service, fully integrated, tech-enabled advertising agency. With over 26 years of experience in advertising and digital marketing, Stream Companies uses a data-driven and solutions-oriented approach to deliver retail traffic and results to businesses across the U.S.

Stream has partnered with over 2,000 businesses in numerous industries, including automotive, education, healthcare, and finance. Automotive clients include some of the biggest publicly and privately-owned companies in the United States.

To learn more about Stream’s offerings, visit http://www.streamcompanies.com

To learn more about the 2023 Top Women in Media and Ad Tech Awards, please visit www.admonsters.com/events/2023-top-women-in-media-ad-tech/ .

LinkedIn profiles of the honorees: Subi Ghosh - www.linkedin.com/in/subighosh/ and Jessie Bryan - www.linkedin.com/in/jessie-bryan-6b22bb17/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Erin Davidson

Marketing Manager

Stream Companies

Email: Erin.Davidson@streamcompanies.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7b6f23c-fcdf-4d84-8fdc-e70417a3aa3e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21e27cdb-6fb5-48ed-807a-459b587dc455