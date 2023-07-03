Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Björnman Tommi

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation July 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)



Tommi Björnman has reported to have made transactions with Suominen Corporation's shares. The transactions are presented below as a summary, and in detail as per the disclosure requirement.

Acquisitions on June 28 2023:

Total amount 1,146 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.8493

Acquisitions on June 29, 2023:

Total amount 6,127 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.9000

Acquisitions on June 30, 2023:

Total amount 3,598 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.9321

Acquisitions in total:

Total amount 10,871 shares

Volume weighted average price EUR 2.9053

Suominen Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tommi Björnman

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Suominen Oyj

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 35223/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 1131 Unit price: 2.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1146 Volume weighted average price: 2.84935 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6127 Unit price: 2.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 6127 Volume weighted average price: 2.9 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-06-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 891 Unit price: 2.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 1970 Unit price: 2.94 EUR

(3): Volume: 737 Unit price: 2.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 3598 Volume weighted average price: 2.93214 EUR

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



