Industrial Metal Detectors Market Sees US$ 1,546.02 Million By 2030, Says Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent report “Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 1,093.70 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 1,546.02 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Industrial metal detectors are the devices used to identify and detect metal contaminants in food and pharmaceutical products. Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of magnetic materials including aluminum, nickel, and iron in food products. Moreover, industrial metal detectors are used to detect the existence of non-magnetic materials including stainless steel, gold, and silver to ensure high-quality and safety of food products. Consequently, industrial metal detectors are deployed for maintaining the quality of food products.

The rising prevalence of food-borne diseases worldwide is driving the growth of industrial metal detectors market. Metal detectors play a crucial role in ensuring that the food products are unexposed to any ferrous and non-ferrous contaminants. Moreover, metal detectors play a crucial role in pharmaceutical industry for the detection of magnetic components in granulated or powder-form dosage forms. For instance, in September 2021, Loma Systems launched check-weigher and metal detector system called CW3 RUN-WET Combo System for inspection and monitoring purposes in food industry.

The integration of industrial metal detectors with inspection technologies including X-ray inspection or vision systems presents potential opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. The integration of x-ray inspection is expected to enhance the detection capabilities of metal detectors. However, the erratic generation of false alarms by industrial metal detectors is restraining the market growth.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 1,546.02 million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 4.5% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players CEIA, Easyweigh, Fortress Technology, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Loma Systems, Mettler-Toledo, Multivac Group, Nikka Densok, Nissin Electronics, Shanghai Techik, Thermo Fisher, WIPOTEC-OCS, Eriez By Product Type Hand-Held/Portable, Conveyed Media, Gravity Fed Free Flowing, and Internal Pipeline By Capability Type Non-Ferrous, Non-Magnetic, and Hot Metal Detection By End-User Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Mining, Textile, Chemicals, Plastics, and Rubber Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Industrial Metal Detectors Market Growth Drivers:

Implementation of stringent food safety regulations by government and regulatory bodies is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing demand for industrial metal detectors to maintain the overall quality of pharmaceutical products is driving the growth of industrial metal detectors market.

The rising prevalence of food-borne diseases across the globe is driving the growth of industrial metal detectors market.

Restraints

The erratic generation of false alarms by industrial metal detectors is restraining the market growth.

High cost of investment in installation of industrial metal detectors is restraining the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Integration of industrial metal detectors with X-ray inspection technology presents growth opportunities for the market.

Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, the gravity-fed free flowing segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Gravity-fed metal detectors are designed to detect metal contaminants in free-flowing materials including chemicals or powdered materials. Moreover, gravity-fed metal detectors are used to eliminate the metal components from food products effectively and efficiently, resulting in the market growth.

Based on Capability Type, the non-ferrous segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Non-ferrous metal detection refers to the detection of metals that lack iron, including aluminum, copper, brass, and lead. Therefore, the increasing adoption of metal detectors in quality control and safety purposes is driving the growth of the market.

Based on End-User, the food & beverage segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The rising need to maintain food safety in food & beverage industry is driving the growth of the market. Consequently, the application of industrial metal detectors to detect the presence of ferrous and non-ferrous contaminants is driving the growth of the market.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The technological advancements in the region coupled with strict government regulations is driving the growth of the regional market. Manufacturers are producing metal detection systems with advanced technologies to ensure the safety of a wide variety of food products. Therefore, the increasing number of government regulations to ensure food safety is accelerating the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

In October 2020, Eriez upgraded the Eriez Xtreme metal detector platform by providing enhanced metal sensitivity in beef and poultry applications.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, industrial metal detectors market is divided based on the product type into hand-held/portable, conveyed media, gravity-fed free flowing, and internal pipeline.

In the context of capability type, the market is separated into non-ferrous, non-magnetic, and hot metal detection.

Based on end-user, the market is separated into pharmaceutical, food and beverage, mining, textile, chemicals, plastics, and rubber.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in Industrial Metal Detectors market.

List of Major Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

CEIA

Easyweigh

Fortress Technology

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Loma Systems

Mettler-Toledo

Multivac Group

Nikka Densok

Nissin Electronics

Shanghai Techik

Thermo Fisher

WIPOTEC-OCS

Eriez

Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Hand-Held/Portable

Conveyed Media

Gravity Fed Free Flowing

Internal Pipeline

By Capability Type

Non-Ferrous

Non-Magnetic

Hot Metal Detection

By End-User Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Mining Textile Chemicals Plastics Rubber



Key Questions Covered in the Industrial Metal Detectors Market Report

What is Industrial Metal Detector?

- Industrial metal detector is a device used to identify and detect metal contaminants in food and pharmaceutical products. The detectors are designed to ensure product quality and security.

What are some of the most important applications of industrial metal detectors and how do they impact the industry's growth potential?

- Industrial metal detectors are used in the food & beverage industry for detecting the presence of metals in food products. Moreover, the application of industrial metal detectors in pharmaceutical industry to monitor the quality of medicines is driving the market growth.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the industrial metal detectors growth in the coming years?

- North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. Technological advancements in the region coupled with strict government regulations is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of packaged food products among consumers is driving the growth of the market.

