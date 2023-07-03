Invitation to the media: High time to break male dominance in the automotive industry

English Swedish

Despite a desperate need for women’s valuable skills, the automotive industry is still male-dominated. Why is this so, in an exciting sector that is undergoing a major transformation? How do we reverse the trend and get more women to choose this industry as their career? These are questions that Bilia, along with several of its colleagues in the industry, will attempt to answer on Monday 10 July at the Nordea Open event.

Key persons from the industry will take the stage for a panel discussion on the most important measures for, and the most significant barriers to, achieving a more balanced gender representation in the automotive industry. Guided by the moderator, Therese Albrechtson, the panelists will share experiences and insights to encourage more women to pursue and establish long-term careers in the industry:

Jessica Span, CEO of Volvo Car Sweden

Hanna Holmlund, HR Director at Volkswagen Group Sweden

Charlotte Haggren, Regional Director at Bilia BMW & MINI

Martin Fransson, CEO of Wayke

Johanna Linder, Industry Development Manager at the Swedish Confederation of Transport Enterprises

Stefan Nordström, Deputy CEO of Bilia AB

Date, time and location:

Monday 10 July, 9.30 am – 4.00 pm

The Congress Hall, Hotel Skansen, Båstad, Sweden

9.30 Coffee

10.00 Panel discussion led by Therese Albrechtson

12.00 Lunch in the Sky Lounge

1.00 pm Networking and the opportunity to watch world-class tennis

Members of the media are welcome to attend. There will be opportunities for interviews. If you would like to attend, please contact Ida Stålfjäll, +46 7025 11 257, ida.stalfjall@morepr.se.

Gothenburg, July 3, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, ORA, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

Attachment