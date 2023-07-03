English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday June 26, 2023 to Friday June 30, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 383,749 6,049,699,307 26 June 2023 750 11,795.5333 8,846,650 27 June 2023 750 11,827.4533 8,870,590 28 June 2023 750 11,931.8933 8,948,920 29 June 2023 740 11,820.0811 8,746,860 30 June 2023 750 11,964.6533 8,973,490 Total 26-30 June 2023 3,740 44,386,510 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,965 11,868.0435 47,056,793 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 51,836 614,377,371 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 391,454 6,141,142,610 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,613,311 26,580,164,697 26 June 2023 2,992 11,931.1832 35,698,100 27 June 2023 2,992 11,949.0274 35,751,490 28 June 2023 2,992 12,057.8292 36,077,025 29 June 2023 2,954 11,952.2166 35,306,848 30 June 2023 2,992 12,078.5127 36,138,910 Total 26-30 June 2023 14,922 178,972,373 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,960 11,993.8580 143,446,542 Bought from the Foundation* 3,770 11,993.8640 45,216,867 Accumulated in fourth phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 206,270 2,475,858,480 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,643,963 26,947,800,479

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 132,232 A shares and 585,502 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.09% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 July 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

