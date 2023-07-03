Worksport Opens State-of-the-Art R&D Facility in Springfield, Missouri, Paving the Way for Market Innovations

West Seneca, New York, United States, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) ("Worksport" or the "Company") is excited to announce the opening of its cutting-edge automotive product R&D Center in Springfield, MO. This strategic location, nestled in the heartland of the U.S., is known for its vibrant truck culture, positioning the Company at the center of its target demographic.



The R&D Center will be staffed initially by seasoned Worksport engineers, bringing an impressive arsenal of over 70 patents across the automotive, consumer products, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors. With nearly a century of combined experience, this team embodies a depth of knowledge and proficiency that would be difficult to duplicate elsewhere.

"Our Missouri R&D facility, surrounded by a truck-loving community, was meticulously planned to provide an efficient and focused environment dedicated to the progression of Worksport's products and Intellectual Property," said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi. "Retaining our proprietary IP has always given us a competitive edge, and this new facility is designed to uphold and extend that advantage."

As Worksport's wholly owned 220,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in West Seneca, N.Y. is preparing for the start of production, the decision to house the product development team in a separate facility represents a strategic move towards a more intensive R&D focus, unencumbered by daily manufacturing operations.

"We believe that smaller, on-site teams will foster better collaboration and absolute concentration on novel products," Rossi explained. "Our Missouri R&D team is set to generate and incubate new ideas, build and test prototypes, evaluate innovative materials and processes to cut costs, and continuously refine our existing product line."

The advent of this new R&D facility is expected to expedite the introduction of new products in line with the Company's ambitious expansion plan. As the market evolves, the R&D team will be at the forefront, capturing crucial truck bed data and crafting bespoke tonneau cover assemblies to match new truck models.

"We believe that the establishment of our U.S. R&D Center will propel us towards market leadership, keeping us ahead of the competition and reinforcing our commitment to innovation and growth," added Rossi.

For further information, please visit Worksport’s official website for investors at investors.worksport.com.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," “project,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: supply chain delays, acceptance of our products by consumers, delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products, competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.