Check Point Software to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 26, 2023

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, on Wednesday July 26, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a video conference call with the investment community at 8:30 AM EST/5:30 AM PST on July 26, 2023. A live video webcast of the call will be hosted on the company’s website at http://www.checkpoint.com/ir .



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

