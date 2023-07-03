MEDIA ADVISORY: 34th Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Starts Today in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHAT:
|The puck drops today for the 34th annual The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament! For the next week, North America’s top 9 and 10-year-old hockey hopefuls will be competing for the coveted championship cup.
|The Brick Invitational is one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.
|The first game is at 7:30 a.m. MT and will see the Connecticut Jr. Rangers face-off against Toronto Pro Hockey. Next up is Team Brick Alberta, facing off against the Toronto Bulldogs at 9:10 a.m. MT
|Don’t miss the action taking place today until July 9 at West Edmonton Mall’s Ice Palace!
|For all tournament updates, including up to date standings, game results and live stream, visit www.brickhockey.ca.
|WHEN:
|Monday, July 3 – Sunday, July 9, 2023
|WHERE:
|Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall
|8882 170 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5T 4J2
