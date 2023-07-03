MEDIA ADVISORY: 34th Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Starts Today in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: The puck drops today for the 34th annual The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament! For the next week, North America’s top 9 and 10-year-old hockey hopefuls will be competing for the coveted championship cup.

The Brick Invitational is one of the preeminent minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of tournament players going on to play in the junior, university and professional ranks.

The first game is at 7:30 a.m. MT and will see the Connecticut Jr. Rangers face-off against Toronto Pro Hockey. Next up is Team Brick Alberta, facing off against the Toronto Bulldogs at 9:10 a.m. MT

Don’t miss the action taking place today until July 9 at West Edmonton Mall’s Ice Palace!

For all tournament updates, including up to date standings, game results and live stream, visit www.brickhockey.ca.

WHEN: Monday, July 3 – Sunday, July 9, 2023

WHERE: Ice Palace at West Edmonton Mall