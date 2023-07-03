Cell-based Assays Market Size to Hit Around USD 42.32 BN by 2032

Ottawa, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Precedence Research, the U.S. cell-based assays market size was estimated at USD 6.7 billion in 2022. The global cell-based assay market growth is driven by rising investments in R&D for drug discovery, increasing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery, innovative product launches by prominent market players, increasing government expenditure in the healthcare sector, the rising need for toxicity screening in drugs, the increasing demand for efficient treatment for rare diseases, rapid growth in biotechnology & biopharmaceutical industries, and increasing demand for novel drugs for treating chronic disorders.



Market Overview

A cell-based assay is used in life science research and drug discovery for screening purposes. Cell-based assays offer a wealth of information and are crucial tools in drug discovery applications. Cell-based assay defines as a method of analysis of living cells on the basis of various parameters. Cell-based assays are used to assess various functional and biochemical effects, such as cell viability, cytotoxicity, proliferation, apoptosis, reporter gene activity, receptor occupancy, signal transduction, receptor binding, complement dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), and others. Cell-based assays are used by pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), academic research institutes, and others. Cell-based assays are widely used in high-throughput screening formats. Cell-based assays and analysis play a vital role in various stages of the drug development process such as early discovery, pre-clinical, clinical, and other stages.

Cell-based assays help in various ways such as lead candidate selection, drug efficacy, and providing invaluable information about the therapeutic mechanism of action (MOA). The innovative advances in cell-based assay technology have permitted researchers to use this method for drug discovery and toxicology studies. Cell-based assays are used to identify an impact or event within a cell, study gene, protein, or whole cellular functions and the regulatory mechanisms governing them, and screen for potential inducers or inhibitors of biological processes in drug development. Additionally, the market has grown as a result of the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, cancer, infectious diseases, diabetes, neurological disorders, and others. Furthermore, technological advancements in cell-based methodologies are anticipated to drive the cell-based assay market in the coming years.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the larger market share 42% in 2022, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, osteoarthritis, diabetes, and others, increasing R&D expenditure, high adoption of cell-based assays, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising drug discovery activities, innovative product launches by key market players is anticipated to fuel the demand for cell-based assays for newer drug discoveries, making it a crucial factor for the growth of the market in the region.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in healthcare expenditure, increase in cell-based applications in drug discovery, and increasing research and development investment by the government.

Report Highlights

By technology, i n 2022, the high-throughput screening segment is predicted to hold the largest market share. High-throughput screening methods are extensively employed in pharmaceutical firms, HTS is the use of an automated tool to rapidly test thousands to millions of samples for biological activity at the model organism, cellular, pathway, or molecular level. High throughput screening is a drug discovery process that allows a biochemical or cellular event to be quickly tested against chemical entities hundreds of thousands of times.

By Application, in 2022, the drug discovery segment is expected to dominate the global cell-based assays market with 41% revenue share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to an increasing number of CROs providing drug discovery services, the launch of new drugs for the treatment of rare diseases, and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, genetic disorders, neurological disorder, and others.

and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to an increasing number of CROs providing drug discovery services, the launch of new drugs for the treatment of rare diseases, and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes, genetic disorders, neurological disorder, and others. By End User, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical firms segment has accounted 52% revenue share in 2022. Cell-based assays are widely used by biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies. Cell-based assays are very helpful in pharmaceutical firms for identifying how environmental stimuli or pharmacological substances affect cellular activity. The growth of this segment is attributed to the wide adoption of strategic approaches such as partnership or collaboration to develop drug candidates, a rapid rise in the number of drug discovery activities, and the increased funding for research & development activities.





Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 35.6 billion CAGR 9.03% from 2023 to 2032 North America Market Share 42% in 2022 Europe Market Share 38% in 2022 Asia Pacific Market Share 23% in 2022 Key Players Danaher Corporation, Promega Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group AG, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Macrogen Inc, DiscoverX Corporation, Corning Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Biognosys, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lebermuth, Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Products, and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in drug discoveries and approvals

The researchers continuously work towards discovering next-generation drugs to treat patients with chronic diseases. Cell-based assays are extensively used in the drug discovery process for validating potential drug candidates. In recent years, pharmaceutical firms have discovered an increasing number of drugs. Cell-based assays speed up and enhance drug development, enabling the speedy and effective commercialization of therapeutics. In 2021, the CDER approved about 50 novel therapeutics.

Increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, and others is expected to boost the cell-based assay market growth during the forecast period. As per CDC, 6 in 10 Americans suffer from one or other chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and others. These and other chronic disorders are the leading causes of death and disability in America, and also a crucial driver of health care costs. Therefore, with increasing cases of chronic disorders across the globe, the demand for effective treatment is growing which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the cell-based assay market in the coming years.

Restraint

High maintenance cost and initial investment for instruments

The initial investment for instruments is projected to impede revenue growth of the global cell-based assay market. Technology advancement including high-content screening and high-throughput screening, the costs of these technologies are quite high which results in slow adoption in many developing countries. In addition, the high maintenance cost is likely to limit the expansion of the global cell-based assay market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical companies

The increase in the number of Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical companies is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth. Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical companies are rapidly gaining popularity. Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical companies increasingly use cell-based assays. As a part of their lead discovery and optimization processes for drug development, the Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical companies are employing cell-based assays.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021, Danaher Corporation announced that Danaher has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aldevron company, for a cash purchase price of nearly USD 9.6 billion. This acquisition is expected to lead the field of development of genomic medicine.

In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific completed its acquisition of Phitonex, a North Carolina-based company that has created a spectral dye platform for high-resolution biology applications. Phitonex's Phiton platform is designed to accelerate cell therapy, immuno-oncology, and immunology research and development. The acquisition will help Thermo Fisher to provide greater flow cytometry and imaging multiplexing capabilities for protein and cell analysis research needs.

In May 2021, DILI 3D cell culture assay services using corning-qualified 3D PHH spheroid assay-ready plates launched by Visikol. Visikol is a contract research services company that emphasizes on speed up drug discovery and development through the use of its digital pathology, imaging, and advanced cell culture assay services





Market Segmentation

By Type

Cell Viability Assay

Cytotoxicity Assay

Cell Death Assay

Cell Proliferation Assay

Others





By Products & Services

Reagents

Assay Kits

Cell Growth Assays

Reporter Gene Assays

Cell Death Assays

Second Messenger Assays

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Instruments & Software

Cell Lines

Primary Cell Lines

Stem Cell Lines

Immortalized Cell Lines





By Application

Basic Research

Drug Discovery

Other Applications





By Technology

Automated Handling

Flow Cytometry

Label-free Detection

High-throughput Screening

Others





By End-use

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





