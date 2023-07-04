Casino Group Communication

English French

Update on new money equity offers

Paris, 4 July 2023

Casino announces today that it has received the following proposals to strengthen the Group's equity capital:

A proposal from EP Global Commerce a.s. and Fimalac, and

A proposal from 3F Holding

These two proposals will be analyzed and presented to the ad hoc committee of Casino's Board of Directors today, and then to the creditors at a meeting organized on July 5 under the aegis of the conciliators. Casino’s governance bodies will not take any decision relating to such proposals until they have been presented and discussed with the creditors under the aegis of the conciliators.

The main terms of each of these proposals will be made public at the end of the meeting with the creditors, i.e. after close of business on Wednesday July 5.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

