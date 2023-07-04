Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 26

Company announcement no. 42

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 26, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		1,396,000 154,416,570
26 June 2023 11,000 107.43 1,181,730
27 June 2023 14,000 106.91 1,496,740
28 June 2023 12,000 105.77 1,269,240
29 June 2023 12,000 106.47 1,277,640
30 June 2023 12,000 107.08 1,284,960
Total week 26 61,000   6,510,310
Total accumulated  1,457,000   160,926,880

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,511,689 treasury shares, equal to 1.25 % of the Bank’s share capital.

