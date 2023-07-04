Issuer: ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

Date: 4 July 2023

Re: Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Prospectus dated 4 July 2023 relating to the £250,000,000 8.500 per cent. Subordinated Notes due 2034

Please read the disclaimer below "Disclaimer - Intended Addressees" before attempting to access this service, as your right to do so is conditional upon complying with the requirements set out below.

Please click on the link below to see the full document:

https://admiralgroup.co.uk/investor-relations/debt-investors

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing. In accessing the Prospectus, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions. Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom any offer contained in the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

THE PROSPECTUS MAY NOT BE FORWARDED OR DISTRIBUTED TO ANY OTHER PERSON AND MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER. ANY FORWARDING, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THE PROSPECTUS, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IS UNAUTHORISED. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS DIRECTIVE MAY RESULT IN A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES ACT OR THE APPLICABLE LAWS OF OTHER JURISDICTIONS.

NOTHING IN THIS ELECTRONIC PUBLICATION CONSTITUTES AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION. ANY NOTES ISSUED OR TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE PROSPECTUS HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT") OR THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR OTHER JURISDICTION. ANY NOTES ISSUED OR TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE PROSPECTUS MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD, PLEDGED OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S) EXCEPT IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION S OR PURSUANT TO AN EXEMPTION FROM, OR IN A TRANSACTION NOT SUBJECT TO, THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE OR LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS.

Confirmation of your Representation: In order to be eligible to view the Prospectus or make an investment decision with respect to any Notes issued or to be issued pursuant to the Prospectus, you must be persons who are outside the United States purchasing in an offshore transaction in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and if they are resident in a member state of the EEA or the United Kingdom, not retail investors. By accessing the Prospectus, you shall be deemed to have represented that you and any customers you represent are outside the United States (as defined in Regulation S) or retail investors, and that you consent to delivery of the Prospectus and any supplements thereto via electronic publication.

You are reminded that the Prospectus has been made available to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession the Prospectus may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver the Prospectus to any other person.

Only available to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where Section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply.

The Prospectus does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the offering be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the underwriters or any affiliate of the underwriters is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the offering shall be deemed to be made by the underwriters or such affiliate on behalf of the issuer in such jurisdiction. Under no circumstances shall the Prospectus constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any Notes issued or to be issued pursuant to the Prospectus, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Prospectus has been made available to you in an electronic form. You are reminded that documents transmitted via this medium may be altered or changed during the process of electronic transmission and consequently none of the issuer, its advisers nor any person who controls any of them nor any director, officer, employee nor agent of it or affiliate of any such person accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of any difference between the Prospectus made available to you in electronic format and the hard copy version available to you on request from the issuer.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirements.

