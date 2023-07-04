Worldline - Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract - H1 2023

Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity
contract as of June 30, 2023
Paris - La Défense, July 4, 2023 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- 5,076,608.00 €
- Number of transactions executed in H1 2023 buy side: 3 006
- Number of transactions executed in H1 2023 sell side: 3 280
- Volume exchanged in H1 2023 buy side: 442 349 shares for 17 206 353,59 €
- Volume exchanged in H1 2023 sell side: 442 349 shares for 17 185 552,14 €
It is reminded that as of December 31, 2022 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- 5,097,410.00 €
