Worldline - Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity contract - H1 2023

Half-year report on Worldline SA’s liquidity

contract as of June 30, 2023

Paris - La Défense, July 4, 2023 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Worldline SA with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of June 30, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 share

5,076,608.00 €

Number of transactions executed in H1 2023 buy side: 3 006

Number of transactions executed in H1 2023 sell side: 3 280

Volume exchanged in H1 2023 buy side: 442 349 shares for 17 206 353,59 €

Volume exchanged in H1 2023 sell side: 442 349 shares for 17 185 552,14 €

It is reminded that as of December 31, 2022 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

0 share

5,097,410.00 €

