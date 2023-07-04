ATOS : Half-year report on Atos SE's liquidity contract

English French

Half-year report on Atos SE’s liquidity contract

Bezons, July 4, 2023

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Atos SE with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at June 30, 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

20,000 Atos shares

€ 17,693,704.00

It is reminded that as at December 31, 2022, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

185,000 Atos shares

€ 15,658,938.00

