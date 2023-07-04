English French

In Bernin, on July 4, 2023

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French ﬁnancial markets authority (AMF))

Corporate name and address of the company: SOITEC

Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques 38190 Bernin (FRANCE)

Statement date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights 6/30/2023



35,589,417 (1)



Number of theoretical (gross) voting rights (2): 45,774,399 Number of exercisable (net) voting rights (3): 45,770,178

(1) Representing 35,589,417 ordinary shares of €2.00 par value each, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0013227113 and the mnemonic “SOI”.





(2) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with article 223-11 of the the General Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which single or double voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares).





(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or “net” voting rights) is calculated after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights, and after deduction of the shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares).





About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech 40 Paris), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy eﬃciency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1.09 billion euros in ﬁscal 2022-2023. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: mobile communications, automotive and industry, and smart devices. The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,100 employees, representing 50 diﬀerent nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/ and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_Oﬃcial

Investor Relations: Media contacts:

investors@soitec.com



Isabelle Laurent

+33 6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgﬁnancial.fr

Fabrice Baron

+33 6 14 08 29 81

fabrice.baron@oprgﬁnancial.fr

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of €71,178,834 having its registered oﬃce located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France),and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

