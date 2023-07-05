Navitas Confirms Continued Supply of Leading-Edge Gallium Nitride Power ICs

TORRANCE, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company has confirmed continued supply of leading-edge gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs.

On July 3rd, 2023, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced it would put in place certain restrictions on the exporting of gallium and germanium, among other materials, starting in August. Navitas’ wafer technology is ‘GaN-on-Si’. The wafer subcontract manufacturer has verified that their production remains unaffected by the export restrictions, given multiple sources of gallium world-wide.

As a result, Navitas does not expect customer deliveries to be impacted or its business to be adversely affected by the export restrictions.

Significant sources of gallium are available worldwide, as it is a natural by-product in the production of other metals such as aluminum. Navitas does not use germanium in any product.

To learn more about gallium nitride and GaN power ICs, visit navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN and 10 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

