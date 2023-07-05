Special Olympics Florida Launches Third Annual Race for Inclusion

CLERMONT, Fla., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Special Olympics Florida today announced plans for its third annual Race for Inclusion, a statewide campaign and fundraiser supporting people with intellectual disabilities (ID) across Florida.



The Race for Inclusion will feature events open to the public throughout the state. There will be events to suit every interest – from timed 5Ks and fun runs to golf and open water swim events.

In addition to raising the funds needed to support Special Olympics Florida athletes, the campaign seeks to build fully inclusive communities that are responsive to the needs of people with intellectual disabilities.

“There is no question that society has made significant strides in how it treats people with intellectual disabilities,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “But there is still work to be done to ensure that everyone is treated with respect and given the opportunities they deserve. The Race for Inclusion campaign spotlights that need and showcases the incredible potential of our athletes and all people with ID.”

This year’s Race for Inclusion includes events from Key West to Pensacola. Participants can register for as many events as they like. A full list of events and locations is available at https://www.raceforinclusion.org.

To mark “Disability Pride Month” in July, Special Olympics Florida is also announcing it will hold a series of online events highlighting how employers, educators, health care providers and society, in general, can better serve the needs of people with intellectual disabilities. The Race for Inclusion speaker series will kick off on July 26 and will continue throughout December.

The Race for Inclusion is a rebellion against “fear of difference” and a demand that people with ID be treated with equality and a recognition of our shared humanity. It embodies the peaceful, social revolution championed by Special Olympics Florida for 50 years.

Race for Inclusion ambassadors – a group of Special Olympics Florida athletes and leaders from the worlds of business, sports, and entertainment – will promote the campaign throughout the state.

The Race for Inclusion will help Special Olympics Florida serve 60,000 athletes each year with comprehensive programs in sports training and competition, health screenings, leadership development and inclusive programming. Through the transformative power and joy of sport, the organization helps those athletes live richer, fuller lives.

To learn how to get involved with the Race for Inclusion, visit https://www.raceforinclusion.org.

About Special Olympics Florida: Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, crucial health services, and life-changing leadership programs to people with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers. The organization serves 60,000 athletes statewide and seeks to build communities where people with intellectual disabilities are treated with respect and given the opportunities they deserve. To learn more, visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org.