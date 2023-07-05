Berlin Packaging Strengthens Its Capabilities in Greece With the Acquisition of Coropoulis Packaging

MILAN, Italy, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Coropoulis Packaging SA, a leading packaging supplier of closures, corks and glass containers.



Established in 1893, the Athens-based company has extensive local market knowledge, providing packaging solutions for the wine, spirits, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics end markets. In addition to expertise in closures, corks and glass packaging, Coropoulis Packaging provides bottling and capping machinery and technical support.

“I’m excited to welcome one of Greece’s leading packaging suppliers to the Berlin Packaging family. This combination allows us to offer our combined customers an even broader assortment of closures and capping solutions,” said Elias Valavanis, CEO of Berlin Packaging MED.

“At Coropoulis Packaging, we pride ourselves on offering our customers the best possible products and services, a value we share with Berlin Packaging. Joining companies allows us to provide more products and services to our customers and more opportunities for our people,” said Eugene Coropoulis, President and Aristos Coropoulis, CEO of Coropoulis Packaging.

Coropoulis Packaging is the 2nd acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed globally in 2023.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

