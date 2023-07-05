Game on! Fatburger Launches Ultimate Gamer Meal and Giveaway for National Video Game Day

Gamer Symfuhny Joins Forces with Iconic Burger Chain for a Big Win

LOS ANGELES, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-American burger chain, Fatburger, is ready for gameday—National Video Game Day! Starting today, July 5, and running through July 10, fans can take home the W with the ‘Ultimate Gamer Meal,’ featuring a Large Fatburger with cheese and The Works, Skinny Fries, and a refreshing MTN DEW®.

For those looking for major bonus points, gamers can also score sweet prizes and more. In partnership with MTN DEW, guests can visit https://fatburger.com/gaming for a chance to win custom gaming equipment, including a new gaming system, controllers, and headsets. Upon entering the sweepstakes, entrants will also receive a promotional code for $5 off any order of $15 or more when ordering online through Fatburger.com. To raise the stakes, on National Video Game Day, July 8, gamer and influencer Symfuhny is joining forces with Fatburger and MTN DEW to fuel up for a day of non-stop gaming. Starting at 12 p.m. Pacific Time on July 8, fans can join Symfuhny’s Twitch Stream to see him live in action powered by the Ultimate Gamer Meal, eating a juicy Fatburger while conquering his next opponent.

"It is no secret that we go all out for our fans to celebrate their big holidays,” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing for Fatburger. “The gaming community has always embraced our big, made-to-order burgers, fries, and shakes, so we wanted to lean into that further this year with a commemorative meal, fun giveaways, and our first official collaboration with a gamer.”

"You can’t game without the ultimate gamer meal!” said Symfuhny. “With input from its fans, Fatburger created an epic meal combo for National Video Game Day. Available July 5 through July 10—it comes with a Large Fatburger with cheese and The Works, Skinny Fries, and a refreshing MTN DEW. Join my Twitch Stream on July 8 to watch me dig in live while I ace my opponents!”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Internet Access Required. Open to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 or older (19 or older for AL & NE) at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Begins 7/5/23, 8:30:00 a.m. PT & ends 7/10/23, 11:59:59 p.m. PT. Subject to Official Rules available at https://fatburger.com/terms-conditions/. Limit one entry per person/email address per day. Sponsor: Fatburger North America Inc., 9720 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 500, Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

