Press Release - Extraordinary general meeting of July 5, 2023

English French Dutch

The extraordinary general meeting of July 5, 2023 approved all the resolutions regarding the renewal of the authorisations related to the authorised capital and acquiring, receiving in pledge and alienating treasury shares and the powers to implement these decisions.

The minutes of the general meeting will be available on the Company's website no later than July 11, 2023 (www.ascencio.be).







ABOUT ASCENCIO

Ascencio SA is a company incorporated under Belgian law, specialising in commercial property investments, and more specifically, supermarkets and retail parks.

The Company is present in Belgium, France and Spain, respectively under the status of SIR, SIIC and SOCIMI.

With its multidisciplinary team, it manages its assets and its relations with its tenant-retailers in a responsible manner, particularly with regard to sustainability.

The fair value of its portfolio amounts to approximately €750 million spread over 104 properties and generating rental income of around €50 million per year.

Ascencio SA is listed on Euronext Brussels. Its market capitalisation is €320 million at 31 March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.ascencio.be.





Vincent H. QUERTON

Chief Executive Officer

Phone : +32 (0)71.91.95.00





Cédric BIQUET

Chief Financial Officer

Phone : +32 (0)71.91.95.00





Stéphanie VANDEN BROECKE

Secretary General & General Counsel

Phone : +32 (0)71.91.95.00

Attachment