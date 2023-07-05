English French

GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, July 5, 2023

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at June 30, 2023:

0 share

€ 2,776,383.00

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,210

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,320

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 227,138 shares for € 22,195,097.38

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 227,138 shares for € 22,211,893.46

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2022:

0 share

€ 2,759,587.00

Attachment