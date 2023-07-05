Ghent, BELGIUM, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Publication of transparency notification

(Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholders in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market)

Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the “Company” or “Biotalys”), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, announces today, in accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that it has received a transparency notification from Biovest NV and RMM SA.

Biovest NV has announced that, on 30 June 2023, it transferred 1,815,465 shares in the Company to its holding company RMM SA, representing 5.66% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 30 June 2023 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or transfer of voting securities

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Stefan Mariën Sniper Invest SA, Route d’Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg Frederic Mariën Fontana Invest SA, Route d’Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg Robin Devos Radium Invest SA, Route d’Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg RMM SA, Route d’Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg Biovest NV, Karel van de Woestijnestraat 3, 9000 Ghent

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 30 June 2023

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 32,094,711

Notified details:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Stefan Mariën 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Sniper Invest SA 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Frederic Mariën 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Fontana Invest SA 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Robin Devos 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Radium Invest SA 0 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % RMM SA 0 1,815,465 0 5.66 % 0.00 % Biovest NV 2,048,798 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % TOTAL 1,815,465 0 5.66 % 0.00 %

RMM SA is the owner of 100% of shares in Biovest NV and is ultimately owned by Sniper Invest SA (ultimately owned by Stefan Mariën), Fontana Invest SA (ultimately owned by Frederic Mariën), and Radium Invest SA (ultimately owned by Robin Devos), each for one third.





The transparency notifications can be found on www.biotalys.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.