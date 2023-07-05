French English

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

51,410 shares

- € 111,829.43

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 783

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,120

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 125,924 shares for € 781,516.85

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 115,527 shares for € 719,846.14

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:

41,013 shares

- € 172,197.72

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 803

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 981

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 109,382 shares for € 728,817.00

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 105,750 shares for € 708,172.93

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

28,440 shares

- € 49,007.93

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.





Contacts : abc-arbitrage.com

Relations actionnaires : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

ISIN : FR0004040608

Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

