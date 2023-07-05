English Dutch French

Ghent, 5th of July 2023 , 18:00 CET, press release / unregulated information

ABO-Group Environment adds soil remediation expert Rimeco to its business pallet

With Rimeco (Tienen), ABO-Group strengthens its presence in Flemish Brabant

Rimeco can rely on ABO-Group's knowledge and experience

Rimeco, based in Tienen, was founded in 1998 and has since become a recognised soil remediation expert in Flanders. The office carries out the various phases of soil investigations: in the case of land transfer, in the event of contamination, when remediation is imminent, in the context of soil removal,... and developed a team of 11 people.

"Soil investigations have become more complex and extensive in recent years, partly due to PFAS and other emerging contaminants. ABO-Group wishes to strengthen its position and, with the acquisition of Rimeco, also ensures a better regional spread in an area that is less known for ABO-Group," says CEO Frank De Palmenaer. "In order to serve the customer well, we opt for local offices, close to the customer and close to the employee. Furthermore, the acquisition also strengthens our teams and expands our customer base within the business. Over the years, Rimeco has built up their own network of relations and customers, which will now also allow the entities within the group to fall back on."

The administrators, Linda Moors and Peter Somers, remain active within Rimeco and will now join ABO-Group in shaping their growth and ambitions. "In order to grow further, we made the choice with ABO-Group to enter a next phase," says Peter Somers, director of Rimeco. "ABO-Group has the economies of scale and experience to guide Rimeco to the next phase of growth. In doing so, we will be able to rely on their expertise, which they built up not only in Belgium, but also in other countries, such as France and the Netherlands."

This acquisition marks the fourth acquisition for ABO-Group this year and the second in Belgium, after ABO-Group took a stake in surveying firm MEET HET last month.

About ABO-Group Environment

Founded 28 years ago, ABO-Group is a company specialised in geotechnical and environmental engineering and is a key player in soil and contamination studies in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Considering the impact of climate change and its associated consequences for humans (floods, droughts, etc.), ABO-Group's studies contribute to combating these negative consequences. They focus on the conservation of natural resources (such as water) and biodiversity. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group guarantees a sustainable and comprehensive solution for its clients. ABO-Group Environment is listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

