Disclosure about

a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Act of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of significant holdings)

Ghent, 17 October 2025, 18:30 – Press Release / Regulated information

1. Summary of the notification

ABO-GROUP ENVIRONMENT NV has received a transparency notification dated 15 October 2025, from which it can be noted that as a result of the sale of shares by Ideplus NV on 23 September 2025, Frank De Palmenaer has breached the 90% shareholding threshold.

This press release is a rectification of the notification of 25 September 2025 following the sale of shares by Ideplus NV on 29 May 2025, which was only reported to the company on 15 October 2025.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 15 October 2025 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification:

Acquisition or disposal of voting shares or voting rights.

Notification by:

A parent company or a controlling person.

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Mr. Frank De Palmenaer and Ideplus NV (Derbystraat 357, 9051 Gent)

Date on which the threshold is crossed:

23 September 2025

Crossed threshold:

90%

Denominator:

10,568,735

Details of the notification:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting right Related to shares Separate from the shares Related to shares Separate from the shares Frank De Palmenaer 9,038,836 7,859,252 1,152,726 74.36% 10.91% Ideplus NV 493,443 483,693 4.58% Subtotal 9,532,279 8,342,945 1.152.726 78.94% 10,91% TOTAL 8,342,945 1,152,726 78.94% 10.91%









Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # voting rights that may be acquired upon exercise of the instrument % voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % of voting rights 9,495,671 89.85%

Full chain of controlled companies through which the shareholding is effectively held:

Mr. De Palmenaer is controlling shareholder of Ideplus NV.

Additional information:

The voting rights ‘separate from the shares’ relate to the shares for which the usufruct is held by Frank De Palmenaer, while the bare ownership of each 1/3rd of 1,152,726 is held by Feliciaan De Palmenaer, Ludovic De Palmenaer and Alexander De Palmenaer.

Following the press release of 25 September 2025 concerning the ‘disclosure about a transparency notification’, it was found that Ideplus NV had sold shares in ABO-GROUP Environment NV on 29 May 2025 without notifying the company. This transaction was therefore not included in the overview of voting rights in the press release of 25 September 2025, which was therefore incorrect. The above section was amended to include the transaction of 29 May 2025.

About ABO-Group Environment

Founded in 1995 as a consultancy for soil research, ABO-Group has grown into an international engineering firm specializing in all aspects of the environment and soil: quality, reuse and remediation, geotechnics and monitoring, ecology, and cultural heritage.

ABO-Group operates through its various semi-independent subsidiaries in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. With more than 800 experts, the group has the technology, expertise and scale to deliver comprehensive solutions for the most challenging projects. For customers

in construction, infrastructure, mining and raw materials, energy and water; from assessment and design to execution and maintenance of various assets.

ABO-Group Environment is listed on EURONEXT Brussels and EURONEXT Paris.

For a more detailed description of the activities of ABO-Group Environment, visit www.abo-group.eu.

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment nv

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T: +32 (0)496 59 88 88

This press release is available on our website: https://www.abo-group.eu/en/investors/

