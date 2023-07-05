EQUASENS: results of the votes on the resolutions submitted to the ordinary annual shareholders' meeting of 29 june 2023

English French

Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 July 2023 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED

TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF 29 JUNE 2023

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights: 15,032,834

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,046,120

That means a quorum of 86.78% of the 15,032,834 shares with voting rights: the Ordinary Annual General Meeting was able to deliberate .

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday, 29 June 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions



Results of the votes



RESOLUTION ONE Approval of the annual financial statements Resolution adopted by: 13,044,237 votes in favour

0 vote against

1,883 abstentions RESOLUTION TWO Discharge of directors and discharge of the Statutory Auditors for the performance of their engagement Resolution adopted by: 12,943,792 votes in favour

100,445 votes against

1,883 abstentions RESOLUTION THREE

Approval of the consolidated financial statements Resolution adopted by: 13,044,237 votes in favour

0 vote against

1,883 abstentions RESOLUTION FOUR Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend Resolution adopted by: 13,046,120 votes in favour

0 vote against

0 abstention RESOLUTION FIVE Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by (*): 12,983,939 votes in favour

62,072 votes against

99 abstentions RESOLUTION SIX Renewal of Ms. Anne LHOTE's term of office as Director Resolution adopted by: 10,706,967 votes in favour

2,339,153 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION SEVEN Renewal of Ms. Céline GRIS's term of office as Independant Director Resolution adopted by: 11,112,739 votes in favour

1,933,381 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION EIGHT Renewal of Ms. Émilie LECOMTE's term of office as Director Resolution adopted by: 10,723,209 votes in favour

2,322,911 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION NINE Appointment of a new Director Resolution adopted by: 12,902,756 votes in favour

143,364 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION TEN Appointment of a new Statutory Auditor Resolution adopted by: 13,040,577 votes in favour

5,543 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION ELEVEN Approval of the information on the compensation of corporate officers paid in or granted for fiscal 2022 and mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code Resolution adopted by: 12,095,451 votes in favour

950,669 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION TWELVE Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2022 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution adopted by: 13,033,420 votes in favour

12,700 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION THIRTEEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2022 to Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive Officer Resolution adopted by: 10,746,386 votes in favour

2,299,734 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION FOURTEEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2022 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and then Chief Executive Officer Resolution adopted by: 10,592,005 votes in favour

2,454,115 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION FIFTEEN Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2022 to Mr. Grégoire DE ROTALIER, Deputy CEO Resolution adopted by: 10,592,005 votes in favour

2,454,115 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION SIXTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2023 Resolution adopted by: 13,033,420 votes in favour

12,700 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer, for 2023 Resolution adopted by: 10,759,416 votes in favour

2,286,704 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, for 2023 Resolution adopted by: 10,759,416 votes in favour

2,286,704 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION NINETEEN Approval of the compensation policy for Directors Resolution adopted by: 13,044,420 votes in favour

1,700 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION TWENTY Setting total annual compensation for Directors for 2023 Resolution adopted by: 13,044,420 votes in favour

1,700 votes against

0 abstention RESOLUTION TWENTY-ONE Authorisation by the Company to repurchase its own shares Resolution adopted by: 11,101,214 votes in favour

1,944,906 vote against

0 abstention RESOLUTION TWENTY-TWO Powers for formalities Resolution adopted by: 13,046,120 votes in favour

0 vote against

0 abstention

(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights

Financial Calendar:

Publication of H1 2023 Revenue: 3 August 2023, after French market closure.





