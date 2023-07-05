EQUASENS: results of the votes on the resolutions submitted to the ordinary annual shareholders' meeting of 29 june 2023

Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 July 2023 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED

TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

OF 29 JUNE 2023

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights: 15,032,834

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 13,046,120

That means a quorum of 86.78% of the 15,032,834 shares with voting rights: the Ordinary Annual General Meeting was able to deliberate.

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Thursday, 29 June 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions  

Results of the votes

 
  • RESOLUTION ONE
Approval of the annual financial statements		Resolution adopted by:
  • 13,044,237 votes in favour
  • 0 vote against
  • 1,883 abstentions
  • RESOLUTION TWO
Discharge of directors and discharge of the Statutory Auditors for the performance of their engagement		Resolution adopted by:
  • 12,943,792 votes in favour
  • 100,445 votes against
  • 1,883 abstentions
  • RESOLUTION THREE
    Approval of the consolidated financial statements
Resolution adopted by:
  • 13,044,237 votes in favour
  • 0 vote against
  • 1,883 abstentions
  • RESOLUTION FOUR
Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend		Resolution adopted by:
  • 13,046,120 votes in favour
  • 0 vote against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION FIVE
Agreements and commitments governed by Articles L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code		Resolution adopted by (*):
  • 12,983,939 votes in favour
  • 62,072 votes against
  • 99 abstentions
  • RESOLUTION SIX
Renewal of Ms. Anne LHOTE's term of office as Director		Resolution adopted by:
  • 10,706,967 votes in favour
  • 2,339,153 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION SEVEN
Renewal of Ms. Céline GRIS's term of office as Independant Director		Resolution adopted by:
  • 11,112,739 votes in favour
  • 1,933,381 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION EIGHT
Renewal of Ms. Émilie LECOMTE's term of office as Director		Resolution adopted by:
  • 10,723,209 votes in favour
  • 2,322,911 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION NINE
Appointment of a new Director		Resolution adopted by:
  • 12,902,756 votes in favour
  • 143,364 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION TEN
Appointment of a new Statutory Auditor		Resolution adopted by:
  • 13,040,577 votes in favour
  • 5,543 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION ELEVEN
Approval of the information on the compensation of corporate officers paid in or granted for fiscal 2022 and mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 of the French Commercial Code		Resolution adopted by:
  • 12,095,451 votes in favour
  • 950,669 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION TWELVE
Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2022 to Mr. Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors		Resolution adopted by:
  • 13,033,420 votes in favour
  • 12,700 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION THIRTEEN
Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2022 to Mr. Dominique PAUTRAT, Chief Executive Officer		Resolution adopted by:
  • 10,746,386 votes in favour
  • 2,299,734 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION FOURTEEN
Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2022 to Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and then Chief Executive Officer		Resolution adopted by:
  • 10,592,005 votes in favour
  • 2,454,115 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION FIFTEEN
Approval of the components of compensation paid in 2022 to Mr. Grégoire DE ROTALIER, Deputy CEO		Resolution adopted by:
  • 10,592,005 votes in favour
  • 2,454,115 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION SIXTEEN
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors for 2023		Resolution adopted by:
  • 13,033,420 votes in favour
  • 12,700 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION SEVENTEEN
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Denis SUPPLISSON, Chief Executive Officer, for 2023		Resolution adopted by:
  • 10,759,416 votes in favour
  • 2,286,704 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION EIGHTEEN
Approval of the compensation policy for Mr. Grégoire de ROTALIER, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, for 2023		Resolution adopted by:
  • 10,759,416 votes in favour
  • 2,286,704 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION NINETEEN
Approval of the compensation policy for Directors		Resolution adopted by:
  • 13,044,420 votes in favour
  • 1,700 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION TWENTY
Setting total annual compensation for Directors for 2023		Resolution adopted by:
  • 13,044,420 votes in favour
  • 1,700 votes against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION TWENTY-ONE
Authorisation by the Company to repurchase its own shares		Resolution adopted by:
  • 11,101,214 votes in favour
  • 1,944,906 vote against
  • 0 abstention
  • RESOLUTION TWENTY-TWO
Powers for formalities		Resolution adopted by:
  • 13,046,120 votes in favour
  • 0 vote against
  • 0 abstention

(*) After deduction of excluded voting rights

