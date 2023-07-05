New York, USA, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Simulation Global Market to Surge Significantly at a CAGR of ~13% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The overall growth of the medical simulation market is expected to rise owing to the growing technological advancements, preference for minimally invasive treatment, rising focus on patient safety, growing awareness of stimulation education, and increasing product and service launches across the globe, among other factors during the forecast period of 2023–2028.

DelveInsight’s Medical Simulation Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading medical simulation companies’ market shares, challenges, medical simulation market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market medical simulation companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Medical Simulation Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global medical simulation market during the forecast period.

Notable medical simulation companies such as CAE Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., Gaumard Scientific, Laerdal Medical Impelsys Private Limited (MedLearn), Inovus Limited, 3B Scientific, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Limbs & Things LTD, Intelligent Ultrasound, Mentice, NASCO, Operative Experience, Inc., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, VirtalMed AG, Surgical Science, Simendo, Haag-Streit GmbH, KaVo Dental, and several others, are currently operating in the medical simulation market.

and several others, are currently operating in the medical simulation market. In March 2022, MedLern, a leading digital learning solution for hospitals and healthcare professionals, unveiled an innovative, online resuscitation training platform that does not require instructor oversight. The globally proven, online program, HeartCode Complete is co-developed and powered by American Heart Association (Association) science and Laerdal Medical technology.

a leading digital learning solution for hospitals and healthcare professionals, unveiled an innovative, online resuscitation training platform that does not require instructor oversight. The globally proven, online program, HeartCode Complete is co-developed and powered by American Heart Association (Association) science and Laerdal Medical technology. In January 2022, Inovus Medical launched a new high-fidelity hysteroscopy simulator, HystAR. The simulator combines the company’s patented augmented reality technology and cloud-based learning platform with the natural haptics of its simulated tissue models to deliver highly realistic, scalable, tracked hysteroscopy skills training

Medical Simulation Overview

Medical simulation is a training approach in which healthcare practitioners practice actions and procedures in real-life circumstances using virtual reality or simulation models. Medical simulation, as opposed to the apprentice model of learning, allows for the deliberate application of clinical skills. It may include simulated human patients, artificial human patients, or a combination of the two, as well as educational materials with detailed simulated animations, casualty assessment in national security and war scenarios, emergency response, and holographic simulation to aid virtual health operations. In place of actual patients, simulation technologies might be employed. The term ”simulation” refers to an artificial model of a real-world process that is used to attain educational goals through experience learning. Any educational activity that incorporates simulation aides to replicate clinical conditions is referred to as simulation-based medical education.





Medical Simulation Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the global medical simulation market in 2023, out of all regions. This dominance will be fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that necessitate surgery, technological advancements, the presence of major players in this region, among other factors, which will propel the medical simulation market in North America. In addition, the medical simulation market’s leading players have also released various cutting-edge items, which is encouraging more individuals to utilize these energizing services and products. For example, GIGXR, Inc., a provider of immersive learning systems for instructor-led education and training using medical simulators, launched the HoloPatient Remote and GIG Mobile for medical and nursing schools in October 2020.

Medical Simulation Market Dynamics

The medical simulation market is experiencing increased product demand due to a variety of factors, one of which is the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) among patients worldwide. Furthermore, simulation can assist physicians or surgeons in recognizing and addressing age-related issues during any surgical procedure. Medical simulation can help anesthesiologists detect incompetence, improve skills, and plan for their future clinical careers. As patient safety concerns grow, physicians may see medical simulation training as an important part of their profession, increasing demand for medical stimulation products and services.

In addition, the use of standardized patient simulators and medical simulation systems has grown rapidly in recent years, owing largely to increased technological developments and their adoption in the healthcare industry. CAE simulators’ METIman simulator is one of the most advanced and lifelike simulators in recent memory. As a result of several technological breakthroughs, the usage of medical simulation to instruct healthcare personnel is increasing, and the medical simulation market’s growth is expected to increase over the forecast period.

However, the expensive cost of simulators, restricted funding availability, and other factors may limit the medical simulation market growth.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2020–2028 Medical Simulation Market CAGR ~13% Key Medical Simulation Companies CAE Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., Gaumard Scientific, Laerdal Medical Impelsys Private Limited (MedLearn), Inovus Limited, 3B Scientific, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Limbs & Things LTD, Intelligent Ultrasound, Mentice, NASCO, Operative Experience, Inc., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, VirtalMed AG, Surgical Science, Simendo, Haag-Streit GmbH, KaVo Dental, among others

Medical Simulation Market Assessment

Medical Simulation Market Segmentation Medical Simulation Market Segmentation By Type: Products [Surgical Simulators {Laparoscopic Surgical Simulators, Gynecology Surgical Simulators, Cardiac Surgical Simulators, Arthroscopic Surgical Simulators, And Others}, Task Trainers, and Others] and Services and Software [Web-Based Simulation, Medical Simulation Software, and Others], Fidelity (High-Fidelity Simulators, Medium-Fidelity Simulators, and Low-Fidelity Simulators) Medical Simulation Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals And Academic & Research Institutes Medical Simulation Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Simulation Market 7 Medical Simulation Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Medical Simulation Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

