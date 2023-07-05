UneeQ launches first digital human SDK for enterprises to build Apple Vision Pro and AR/VR customer experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UneeQ, a leading provider of digital human technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking SDK. This software development kit (SDK) vastly accelerates how brands deploy AI-powered digital human experiences into digital environments – not least of all in augmented and virtual reality applications, including Apple's cutting-edge Vision Pro.



According to Gartner, by 2026, an estimated 25% of individuals will spend at least one hour per day engaged in VR activities related to work, shopping, education, socializing and entertainment. In anticipation of this significant shift, UneeQ's new SDK lets brands seamlessly integrate AI-powered digital humans into their AR or VR applications, providing the tools to bring life into their virtual worlds.

“In this new immersive computing age, AI digital human interfaces will be the new UX paradigm,” remarks UneeQ’s Chief Metaverse Officer, Victor Yuen.

“Let’s take retail, for example, customers don’t walk into shops to flick through brochures or tap on touchscreens. They want to talk to an expert.”

Gartner also predicts that by 2027, the majority of B2C enterprises will allocate dedicated budgets for digital humans in metaverse experiences, with the responsibility resting in the hands of the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

UneeQ's CEO, Danny Tomsett, says “The new SDK empowers enterprises to take the lead in digital transformation while accelerating the productive uses of mixed realities. UneeQ's new SDK marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital human technology, and the very-near future of online commerce will become more intimate and personalized. Having a product expert in your living room to talk through and answer any questions is not the work of science-fiction anymore; it’s in the hands of brands who want to unlock this future.”

Among these brands is Dell Technologies, who last month showcased a digital human named Clara, developed by UneeQ, at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas. Clara interacted with thousands of visitors in 3D space, offering guidance and a personalized experience throughout the conference.

More broadly, digital humans have been increasingly deployed to create interactive and immersive conversational experiences for web, mobile and virtual worlds. Renowned companies such as L'Oréal, Deutsche Telekom and Mercedes-Benz have already embraced digital humans to enhance customer experiences.

UneeQ's new SDK follows a host of other developer-friendly tools, allowing enterprises to quickly deploy digital humans on web, mobile and kiosk applications – often within a matter of hours.

These SDKs eliminate the need for complex coding, so brands can integrate conversational experiences into their channels often in a matter of minutes, reducing the time it takes to experiment and realize value.

“By eliminating the need for custom development and providing a painless deployment process, we are ensuring that brands can effortlessly tap into the power of lifelike digital humans in a way they haven’t been able to before,” Tomsett continues.

“We believe that the future of customer engagement lies in this seamless integration of virtual beings, and UneeQ is proud to lead the way in this transformative journey."

