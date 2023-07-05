Oxford Treatment Center Issues Warning on Increasing Presence of Xylazine

OXFORD, Miss., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use and co-occurring mental health treatment in Mississippi, is warning residents about the dangers of xylazine, a veterinary anesthetic appearing in the state’s illicit drug supply. The number of patients receiving treatment at the facility with a history of xylazine use has increased significantly, potentially indicating that use of the adulterant is on the rise.



Surprisingly, xylazine is not a new problem. Illicit xylazine use was reported back In the early 2000s and became a worrying issue in Puerto Rico in the mid-2000s. It wasn’t until 2019 that its presence was felt nationwide when it was primarily used as a fentanyl additive. As of 2021, xylazine identification in the western part of the US has increased by 112%. Thus far, xylazine/fentanyl mixtures have been found in 48 states, including Mississippi.

“We’re seeing it play out in front of us that xylazine is making the country’s overdose crisis worse,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center. “A recent report found that xylazine was found in 11% of fentanyl deaths. Fentanyl took a similar trajectory and my fear is that we’ll see the same with this adulterant.”

The most concerning aspect of xylazine’s presence in the illicit drug supply is its potential to significantly increase the number of overdose deaths. A 2022 study on overdose deaths and xylazine found that 98% of xylazine-involved overdose deaths also included fentanyl, though its presence is increasing in other substances, such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Xylazine and fentanyl are routinely detected in combination because of the synergistic effect the anesthetic has on fentanyl - the euphoric effect of fentanyl is not long lasting and xylazine extends it.

Xylazine is a nonopioid anesthetic commonly found alongside fentanyl; even if a fentanyl overdose were identified and naloxone administered, there is no antidote for the respiratory depression induced by xylazine. The same applies for other substances: if not addressed in a timely manner with acute medical attention or mechanical ventilation, death is imminent. Further, because xylazine is typically administered via intravenous injection, the sores, abscesses, soft tissue infections, necrotic wounds and amputations caused by its use are a danger all their own.

“The overdose crisis has evolved through many stages: fentanyl has been the main driver of overdose deaths for years now, and with the added presence of adulterants like xylazine, nitazenes and fentanyl analogs, an already deadly problem is increasingly becoming deadlier,” said Stovall. “My hope is that people understand that using any substance a single time can a mistake you only live to make once. It is exceptionally frightening to see people throughout our state in the grips of addiction as substances become more lethal. For anyone struggling, I’d urge them to please reach out to someone. Help is available.”

Oxford Treatment Center is located in Etta, MS. Oxford treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 662-638-0015.

