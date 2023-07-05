Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in June 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.5% Compared to 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of June 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.



For June 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 12.3%, compared to the same period in 2022. Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta presented an increase in passenger traffic of 20.6%, 10.9%, 7.4%, and 0.6% respectively, compared to June 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay increased by 14.1% and Kingston by 13.5%, compared to 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jun-22 Jun-23 % Change Jan - Jun 22 Jan - Jun 23 % Change Guadalajara 852.6 1,044.2 22.5 % 5,034.1 6,133.2 21.8 % Tijuana* 638.6 721.0 12.9 % 3,821.9 4,303.3 12.6 % Los Cabos 204.5 238.6 16.7 % 1,144.4 1,411.7 23.4 % Puerto Vallarta 230.9 260.0 12.6 % 1,190.7 1,397.6 17.4 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 150.0 184.7 23.1 % 809.2 1,066.6 31.8 % Hermosillo 161.1 173.0 7.4 % 864.5 995.6 15.2 % Kingston 0.0 0.0 (4.3 %) 0.5 0.6 26.9 % Mexicali 102.7 126.4 23.1 % 590.8 727.2 23.1 % Morelia 53.8 71.8 33.5 % 313.5 388.0 23.8 % La Paz 90.0 90.4 0.5 % 512.7 510.6 (0.4 %) Aguascalientes 60.5 51.8 (14.4 %) 353.5 307.0 (13.2 %) Los Mochis 34.8 38.5 10.7 % 204.0 213.1 4.4 % Manzanillo 8.2 8.5 3.4 % 48.5 52.8 8.8 % Total 2,587.7 3,009.0 16.3 % 14,888.3 17,507.3 17.6 % International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jun-22 Jun-23 % Change Jan - Jun 22 Jan - Jun 23 % Change Guadalajara 379.5 441.9 16.5 % 2,067.6 2,506.7 21.2 % Tijuana* 364.5 391.3 7.3 % 1,949.8 2,160.6 10.8 % Los Cabos 397.2 407.4 2.6 % 2,309.4 2,603.5 12.7 % Puerto Vallarta 273.9 247.7 (9.6 %) 1,934.8 2,264.8 17.1 % Montego Bay 393.1 448.5 14.1 % 2,089.0 2,656.8 27.2 % Guanajuato 65.6 73.3 11.8 % 357.2 418.1 17.1 % Hermosillo 6.6 6.0 (10.2 %) 38.5 36.7 (4.5 %) Kingston 130.2 147.7 13.5 % 630.6 829.5 31.5 % Mexicali 0.7 0.7 6.2 % 2.9 3.5 20.7 % Morelia 39.6 48.5 22.4 % 233.5 294.9 26.3 % La Paz 2.4 1.3 (45.6 %) 13.8 7.7 (44.0 %) Aguascalientes 20.1 24.3 20.8 % 105.0 132.8 26.5 % Los Mochis 0.6 0.6 (11.9 %) 3.7 3.5 (5.8 %) Manzanillo 4.4 2.2 (50.4 %) 41.2 42.7 3.6 % Total 2,078.4 2,241.4 7.8 % 11,777.0 13,961.9 18.6 % Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Jun-22 Jun-23 % Change Jan - Jun 22 Jan - Jun 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,232.1 1,486.1 20.6 % 7,101.7 8,639.9 21.7 % Tijuana* 1,003.2 1,112.3 10.9 % 5,771.7 6,463.9 12.0 % Los Cabos 601.7 646.0 7.4 % 3,453.7 4,015.2 16.3 % Puerto Vallarta 504.8 507.7 0.6 % 3,125.5 3,662.4 17.2 % Montego Bay 393.1 448.5 14.1 % 2,089.0 2,656.8 27.2 % Guanajuato 215.6 258.1 19.7 % 1,166.4 1,484.7 27.3 % Hermosillo 167.7 178.9 6.7 % 903.0 1,032.3 14.3 % Kingston 130.2 147.8 13.5 % 631.1 830.1 31.5 % Mexicali 103.4 127.1 23.0 % 593.7 730.7 23.1 % Morelia 93.4 120.3 28.8 % 547.1 682.9 24.8 % La Paz 92.4 91.7 (0.7 %) 526.5 518.3 (1.6 %) Aguascalientes 80.6 76.1 (5.6 %) 458.5 439.8 (4.1 %) Los Mochis 35.4 39.1 10.3 % 207.7 216.6 4.3 % Manzanillo 12.6 10.7 (15.3 %) 89.7 95.4 6.4 % Total 4,666.1 5,250.4 12.5 % 26,665.3 31,469.1 18.0 % *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX users (in thousands): Airport Jun-22 Jun-23 % Change Jan - Jun 22 Jan - Jun 23 % Change Tijuana 360.4 386.8 7.3 % 1,934.6 2,142.7 10.8 %

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors : The number of seats available during June 2023 increased by 15.9%, compared to June 2022; load factors for the month went from 82.3% in June 2022 to 79.6% in June 2023.





The number of seats available during June 2023 increased by 15.9%, compared to June 2022; load factors for the month went from 82.3% in June 2022 to 79.6% in June 2023. New routes:



Guadalajara – Puerto Vallarta: Volaris

Mexicali – Monterrey: Viva Aerobus

Puerto Vallarta – Los Angeles: JetBlue

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The website is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Contact:

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer

asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx

Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations

gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx/+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294