SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 06/07/2023 at 08:30 am

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 05/07/2023

On 05/07/2023 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code) 5,589 40.61 AQEU 28,464 40.57 CEUX 9,764 40.70 TQEX 74,183 40.60 XHEL TOTAL 118,000 40.60

*rounded to two decimals

On 29 March 2023, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 3 April 2023, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2022.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 7,053,623 Sampo A shares representing 1.38 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

