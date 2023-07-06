LIfT BioSciences heralds a new era of affordable effective cancer cell therapies simply produced from iPSCs

LIfT announces successful production of first-in-class neutrophil based cell therapy from iPSCs

Use of iPSCs will enable production of a truly off-the-shelf cell therapy for all cancer patients without the ongoing need for stem cell donors

London, 6 July 2023 –LIfT BioSciences, (‘LifT’ or ‘the Company’), a rapidly emerging biotech company bringing to market a first-in-class allogeneic innate cell therapy, today announced successful proof-of-concept production of its patented cancer killing alpha neutrophils from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

The proof-of-concept using iN-LIfT, the Company’s second-generation platform, which is derived from iPSCs (a type of cell that has been reprogrammed so it is capable of becoming any type of cell) has shown that the alpha neutrophil type cells produced from iPSCs are able to be activated by chemokines released by tumours and that the cells actively destroy cancer cells. The successful outcome observed using iPSCs will allow the Company to produce even more scalable and cost-effective allogeneic immuno-modulatory alpha neutrophils (IMANs) because iPSCs can be almost infinitely expanded (multiplied) to provide a truly off-the-shelf product that can be used in all cancer patients without an ongoing need for stem cell donors.

IMANs are a unique type of enhanced neutrophil with a unique dual mode of action that can both directly kill cancer cells and indirectly through recruiting the patient’s own immune cells to kill cancer cells also by modulating the tumour microenvironment (commonly known as turning cold tumours “hot”). The Company’s first-generation platform, N-LIfT, which is haemopoietic stem cell (HSC) derived, is already moving into the clinic for its allogeneic HSC derived IMAN product with trials planned to commence in H1 2024.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT BioSciences, commented: “Our goal is to develop a scalable and cost-effective off-the-shelf cell therapy that can be used in all cancer patients without the ongoing need for stem cell donors. Our patented production process is pretty simple compared to other cell therapies, with no feeder cells or expensive magnetic bead enrichment being required. It is therefore incredibly exciting that our IMANs, which we have designed to overcome many of the challenges with other cell therapies, can now also be made with an even lower cost of goods from iPSCs. We have moved another step forward to not just aiming to cure cancers but to make curing cancer affordable.”

The iPSC work underpins the Company’s ‘fast-to-market’ commercial strategy of using its iN-LIfT platform to provide the most scalable and cost-effective therapy possible for patients without delaying how fast they can get to market. LIfT is progressing its HSC derived first generation product in a Phase I trial next year to answer key questions on dosing, administration, lymphodepletion levels and predictive assays. It will then progress the main second-generation iPSC derived product straight into a Phase Ib/II trial with many of the basic questions having already been answered on this first-in-class therapy to maximise the likelihood of success in achieving efficacy for its main iPSC derived CAR-IMAN product.

About LIfT BioSciences:

LIfT Biosciences is a biotech bringing to market a first-in-class alpha neutrophil cell therapy that overcomes the limitations of current therapies in solid tumours by destroying tumours both directly and indirectly. LIfT’s Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour as they recruit the rest of the immune system to destroy the tumour to give a durable response and lasting immunity. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced from a patented process using exceptional stem cells (iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering (e.g. CARs). The resulting CAR-IMAN cells give cancer patients potentially hundreds of times the cancer killing ability they naturally possess.

The company is working with a range of pharmaceutical license partners to develop a portfolio of CAR-IMAN cell therapies to deliver complete remission across all solid tumours before the decade is out. LIfT BioSciences was founded by Alex Blyth following the death of his mother to pancreatic cancer. See www.liftbiosciences.com.

