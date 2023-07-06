Stonewall Kitchen Announces New July 2023 Product Launch

YORK, Maine, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Kitchen and its family of leading specialty brands is launching over 100 new products across the food and home categories this July. Stonewall Kitchen brings three cream sauces to the market, adding a new option to the line of existing tomato-based pasta sauces, while the Urban Accents brand continues to add convenience in the kitchen with party starter seasoning blends. Additionally, the Village Candle brand boasts a new-look line of mercury glass candles and Michel Design Works adds four new collections fit for the fall and winter seasons.



“Our team is very excited about this July launch,” Marketing Director, Matthew Robertson said. “Pasta nights are now enhanced with our new Truffle Alfredo and Mushroom Cream Sauces or spice up your traditional mac and cheese recipe with our new Cacio e Pepe Sauce!”

Urban Accents adds to their seasoning blend line with its new Spinach & Artichoke Dip and Crispy BBQ Wing Party Starters. Inspired by family memories around the table, these easy-to-make party starters are perfect for entertaining. The launch also includes home décor pieces sure to dress up any space.

The new mercury glass candles from Village Candle feature popular fragrances like Balsam Fir, Royal Nutcracker and Winter Clementine. The intricate label designs feature clear panels that illuminate and glow to bring seasonal ambience to any space.

“Michel Design Works also brings four new designs to the home, including our new everyday Moss & Oak collection,” Robertson said. “This tranquil, enchanting forest scene design combined with its oak wood scent with notes of moss, vetiver, lavender and hits of spice will add an elegant touch to your home.”

The launch also provides a preview to the family of brand’s holiday packaging which is inspired by the eloquent designs of the Michel Design Works brand, featuring a classic winter and holiday theme.

Guests will begin to see these new products hit the shelves this month and can also be found online at stonewallkitchen.com. For a full overview of what is to come, view the list below.

The July 2023 Product Launch Includes:

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food, home goods and personal care producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high-quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Michel Design Works brand of elegantly designed and crafted personal and home care products; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 19,000 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

