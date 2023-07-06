English French

Quadient Software Platform Maintains Leadership Position in Aspire Leaderboard

The Aspire Leaderboard is an interactive, digital-first comparison tool that dynamically visualizes the customer communications management technology vendor landscape

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, has been named a Leader in several segments of the recently updated Aspire Leaderboard™, which showcases the best customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) software vendors.

Aspire, a global analyst and market research firm in the CCM and CXM industry, analyzes and ranks software vendors in regularly updated interactive online grids, called the Aspire Leaderboard. Quadient has been named a Leader on the Leaderboard for six consecutive years and is again positioned as a Leader in the 2023 AnyPrem CCM Software, Vendor Hosted SaaS CCM and Communications Experience Platform (CXP) grids.

“It is an honor to maintain our position as a Leader in the Aspire Leaderboard for CCM and CXM software. To consistently be recognized as a leader in this evolving, dynamic industry demonstrates our drive to innovate and harness the power of artificial intelligence, cloud and automation to unlock ever more customer experience possibilities for our customers,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “Just last month, Quadient Inspire Release 16 brought expanded cloud deployment options, event-triggered omnichannel delivery of business communications and intelligent content management tools to our customers. More cloud, more automation, more control for ever better customer experiences that allow our customers to realize better business outcomes than ever before.”

Quadient is a long-standing trusted CCM solution provider, listed as a Leader in three top independent industry analyst reports on the CCM industry. With Quadient Inspire, a high-performance platform, Quadient enables organizations of all sizes across complex industries, such as banking, utilities, insurance and healthcare, to create and deliver personalized, omnichannel customer communications from one centralized hub. The only fully integrated solution in the market with end-to-end CCM capacities, Inspire is available for “any-prem” deployments—on-premise, full SaaS or hybrid.

The Aspire Leaderboard also shows that Quadient is particularly well positioned in the SMB and mid-market customer segments in the area of omnichannel orchestration. Quadient Impress, an outbound document workflow tool, enables businesses to process, send and manage documents from anywhere and via multiple channels: print, digital or outsourcing. Impress is the most flexible document management solution, designed to support small and medium business successfully orchestrate their communications and succeed in their digital transition.

“The latest developments clearly demonstrate Quadient’s ongoing commitment to the evolving CCM-CXM market space,” said Kaspar Roos, CEO and founder of Aspire. “We are particularly impressed by the progress that Inspire Evolve has made; it’s getting close in feature parity with Quadient’s flagship Inspire Flex solution that has been extended with better cloud, orchestration, and digital experience capabilities. Quadient continues to push the CX envelope while maintaining high customer satisfaction scores and seeing good market traction, particularly with Impress, which shows that CX is also highly relevant for smaller businesses.”

In pursuit of Quadient’s mission to unify business communications and financial automation into one single cloud platform, Quadient this year introduced the first version of the Quadient Hub, a user-friendly and centralized access point for Quadient cloud solutions, including the company’s CCM, multi-channel document delivery, accounts payable and accounts receivable solutions.

Quadient is offering complimentary, 30-day Premium Aspire Leaderboard access at this website: https://www.quadient.com/en/resources/aspire-leaderboard-ccm-cxm.

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire’s consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM), and Customer Journey Management (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Software, Services and Solution providers, and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Joe Scolaro, Quadient Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590 +1-630-964-8500 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

