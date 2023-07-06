AirBoss Defense Group Awarded Two New Contracts Valued at up to $22.3 Million

JESSUP, Md., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), the global leader in survivability for the assured mobility and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear (CBRN) communities is announcing that the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has selected the ADG AirBoss Molded Glove (AMG) for it’s JB2GU CBRN glove program contract. This is a three (3) year contract expected to be worth up to an aggregate amount of US$18.5 million.

ADG holds the current sole source contract for this requirement and is proud to have been again selected as the supplier of choice for this critical personal protective equipment (PPE) item for American warfighters. CBRN gloves are in continuous demand by the Department of Defense and the AMG was designed to provide superior protection against CBRN threats and a wide range of toxic industrial chemicals. The glove was developed to provide optimal fit, comfort, dexterity, and tactility while fully integrating with all currently fielded CBRN suits. The AMG is the solution of choice and incumbent program glove in over forty countries, with over 6.1 million pair sold to date.

ADG has supported the CBRN and PPE needs of the Federal Government for more than two decades and continues to actively assist the Department of Defense to build a stable, secure, and resilient supply chain for high-quality PPE.

“ADG is pleased to continue providing our unique protective and survivability solutions to the Defense Logistics Agency,” said Patrick Callahan, CEO of ADG. “The AMG is a key component of CBRN protection systems procured by the Department of Defense and we look forward to providing this critical glove system now and in the future to ensure the safety of our warfighters in austere environments and challenging conditions.”

ADG is also pleased to announce that a foreign partner nation has re-selected ADG to continue supplying the Bandolier multipurpose line charge system for use across that country’s military. This order is an expansion of the customer’s ongoing program of record for the Bandolier and is expected to be valued at up to $3.8 million USD over 12-months.

The Bandolier is a lightweight and modular energetic system that can be employed across mobility, counter mobility and survivability mission profiles. The Bandolier bridges the identified capability gap between large, complex, single role explosive charges and standard bulk demolitions. Its unique modular design is light enough to be used in dismounted operations while remaining flexible enough to meet larger-scale mission requirements.

About AirBoss Defense Group (ADG)

ADG is a growing survivability company that provides military, law enforcement, medical providers, industrial providers and first responders with a diverse portfolio of protective equipment that spans the entire survivability spectrum. AirBoss Defense, an ADG brand, is a recognized world leader in rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, CBRNE protective equipment, medical protective equipment, and personal respiratory protective products. AirBoss Defense’s emergency response and personal protective equipment is utilized by the Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, FEMA, CDC, other government agencies and private companies.

For more information, please visit www.adg.com.

