Baker Hughes to Supply 3 Liquefaction Trains for NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG Project

Contract awarded by Bechtel for Main Refrigerant Compressors (MRCs) includes three liquefaction trains, for a total of six Frame 7 gas turbines and 18 centrifugal compressors



Technology capable of producing a nameplate capacity of approximately 17.61 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday it has been awarded an order by Bechtel Energy Inc. (Bechtel) – to be booked in the second quarter of 2023 – to supply three Main Refrigerant Compressors (MRCs) for NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

In total, Baker Hughes will supply six Frame 7 gas turbines paired with 18 centrifugal compressors across Rio Grande’s first three LNG trains in a parallel configuration arrangement, providing more operational flexibility – for a nameplate capacity of 17.61 MTPA.

“This order builds on our longstanding relationship with Bechtel and is a significant milestone in our partnership with NextDecade, supporting them on this key LNG project,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “We are delighted that our proven and reliable technology solution will support the production of LNG in the U.S., which is crucial in balancing energy affordability, security and sustainability globally.”

The Baker Hughes gas technology solution chosen for Rio Grande LNG provides NextDecade with the highest production levels for the plant’s design, as well as operational flexibility and high availability. The Frame 7 gas turbine is well-proven for its energy efficiency, availability, reliability and maintainability.

Packaging of the turbine/compressor train, a unique Baker Hughes offering, as well as assembly of the compressors and testing of the trains, will take place at Baker Hughes’ facilities in Italy.

Building on almost 40 years of experience in the LNG space, Baker Hughes continues to help meet global energy demand by providing advanced, efficient and reliable solutions for the U.S. natural gas export sector. The announcement follows another recent contract awarded by Bechtel to Baker Hughes to supply two liquefaction trains for another LNG project in Texas, announced in March 2023.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

