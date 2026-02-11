Baker Hughes Receives Gas Turbine Order from Twenty20 Energy to Power U.S. Data Center Infrastructure

Baker Hughes will supply 10 Frame 5 gas turbines and associated equipment for data center projects in the U.S.

Award marks a pivotal step toward Baker Hughes and Twenty20 Energy’s multi-gigawatt strategic collaboration for U.S. data center power generation



HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday an award from Twenty20 Energy, a power generation company focused on enabling next-generation AI and digital infrastructure, for 10 Frame 5 gas turbines and associated generator technology supporting up to 250 MW of power generation capacity. Initial deliveries are scheduled for 2027 and have been designated for Twenty20 Energy’s data center projects in Georgia and Texas.

This significant order comes as Baker Hughes and Twenty20 Energy move toward a strategic agreement under which Baker Hughes will supply multi-gigawatt power generation equipment. The collaboration is designed to deliver resilient, reliable and sustainable power to meet the rapidly increasing demand for AI and digital infrastructure across the United States.

“We are pleased to announce this initial order from Twenty20 Energy that reflects our shared commitment to providing reliable and secure power to support growth in critical data center infrastructure,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “This milestone also marks significant progress toward our broader strategic collaboration agreement, and we look forward to working closely together as Twenty20 Energy develops its portfolio of power projects over the coming years.”

“Securing this initial order is a significant milestone for our business and a clear demonstration of our momentum as we work toward finalizing a major strategic agreement for multi-gigawatt power capacity,” said Twenty20 Energy CEO Geoff Lawrence. “By obtaining turbine capacity at this stage, we are well positioned to advance our efforts in delivering essential power generation infrastructure to support AI-driven data centers and digital industries across the United States. This partnership underscores the strong alignment between our organizations on execution, innovation and long-term value creation.”

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

About Twenty20 Energy

Twenty20 Energy is a power generation company focused on developing, owning, and operating large-scale generation assets to support AI-driven data centres and digital infrastructure. The company’s primary focus is the United States, delivering reliable, scalable power solutions aligned with the needs of next-generation compute and industrial growth.

