Baker Hughes Secures 1.21 Gigawatt Generator Order to Power Boom Supersonic’s AI Data Center Solution

Baker Hughes to provide 25 BRUSH™ Power Generation DAX 7 generators to complement Boom’s 42-megawatt Superpower aeroderivative turbines

Combined power equipment will support Boom’s 1.21-gigawatt commitment to Crusoe for critical AI data center infrastructure

HOUSTON and LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday an award to supply 25 BRUSH™ Power Generation electric generators, along with Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVRs) and cubicles, to Boom Supersonic. These specialized generators will be paired with Boom’s innovative 42-megawatt (MW) Superpower natural gas turbines to deliver highly efficient and reliable electricity for advanced artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

Building on a prior agreement signed in 2025 for six BRUSH™ Power Generation electric generators, these units will collectively deliver 1.21 gigawatts (GW) of onsite electricity capacity for Boom’s anchor customer, Crusoe. Boom’s Superpower natural gas turbine, derived from its supersonic engine core design originally developed for supersonic flight and now being applied for the AI data center industry, leverages its sustained, efficient high-power output. Paired with Baker Hughes’ BRUSH™ Power Generation 2-pole DAX 7 air-cooled generators, the combined units will provide flexible, reliable baseload power essential to the data centers required for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing.

“This collaboration illustrates how Baker Hughes’ power systems capabilities are addressing the energy needs of the data center industry, one of the key drivers of growing global power demand,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “Pairing our proven

generator technology with a novel turbine application enables innovative, efficient and dependable power solutions for the rapidly expanding distributed power generation needs of AI and high-performance computing.”

"We are bringing a new category of scalable, onsite power to market so that the growth of AI is no longer constrained by the grid," said Boom CEO Blake Scholl. "Collaborating with a world-class energy technology company like Baker Hughes is how we deliver on that promise, pairing our supersonic turbine with their proven generators to provide reliable power for our customers."

BRUSH™ Power Generation DAX generators are 2-pole, air-cooled units renowned for their high efficiency, flexibility and lower total cost of ownership. These units are specifically engineered to meet demanding operational requirements, with a proven track record from over 3,500 active installations worldwide. Including six generators already on order, Boom has now placed firm orders for 31 generators totaling 1.3 GW, with deliveries starting mid-2026 through 2028.

