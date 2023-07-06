Phunware to Launch Smart Hospitality Solution at Thumper Pond Resort

AUSTIN, Texas, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, announced today its Smart Hospitality Solution is being launched at Thumper Pond Resort.



Set in the heart of Minnesota, Thumper Pond Resort is an oasis of relaxation and recreation. With its championship golf course, luxurious spa, world-class dining and an invigorating indoor water park, Thumper Pond Resort offers an unrivaled blend of tranquility and exhilaration. Surrounded by over 200 acres of verdant woodland, the resort promises a captivating escape from the everyday, immersing guests in a world where the ambiance of natural beauty is complemented by top-tier amenities and a commitment to outstanding service.

"We are thrilled to bring our Smart Hospitality Solution to the prestigious Thumper Pond Resort in partnership with its innovative new owner who is committed to digital transformation," said Russ Buyse, CEO of Phunware. "Our technology will help redefine the guest experience by offering a unique blend of personalized services and digital amenities that seamlessly integrate with and enhance the existing infrastructure across such a beautiful property."

Key features of Phunware’s Smart Hospitality Solution include:

Mobile Application: Native iOS and Android applications optimized for hospitality that can take advantage of core device capabilities that make experiences more secure, intuitive and engaging.

Contextual Engagement: Guests can receive notifications based on their location and preferences, improving communication and enhancing the guest experience.

Location-Based Services: With these features, guests can easily find their way around the resort with indoor navigation, wayfinding and mapping.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analytics: Using AI and machine learning, the platform collects, analyzes and makes recommendations based on data to provide insights that can improve services, personalize engagement and increase operational efficiency.

"Phunware's Smart Hospitality Solution aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing guests with a superior and personalized experience," said Jatin Patel, Owner of Thumper Pond Resort. "By embracing this advanced technology, we hope to create an unforgettable stay for our guests, offering them innovative and engaging services."

Click here to learn more about Phunware’s Smart Hospitality Solution.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Thumper Pond Resort

Featuring 78 spacious suites and 26 RV sites across more than 210 acres, Thumper Pond Resort is a premier choice in central Minnesota lakes country for family reunions, corporate retreats, golf outings and destination weddings. With a stunning golf course and enough activities onsite to keep everyone busy, the resort is a premier choice of Otter Tail County hotels for group and corporate travel. Thumper Pond Resort is located three hours northwest of the Twin Cities or ninety minutes southeast of Fargo.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), the pioneer of Location Based SaaS that offers the only fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

