Wearable Devices Launches Unity Plugin Enabling Partners to Create Touchless Interaction Functionalities for Games with Spatial Gesture Recognition

The Bidirectional Unity Plugin provides touchless interaction and control for gaming companies and enterprises developing on Unity supported platforms

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW)(“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the completion of the development of its new bidirectional plugin for Unity, a game engine supporting desktop, mobile, console, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platforms, establishing a live communication channel between the Unity game engine and the Mudra Inspire neural input wristband.

The innovative plugin integrates touchless interaction and control into Unity supported platforms, expanding software development opportunities and enabling commercial gaming companies and enterprises to create increasingly customized experiences for their users.

Through integration with the Company’s Mudra Inspire neural input wristband, new creative and immersive experiences that redefine the boundaries of user interaction can be introduced into desktop, mobile, console and VR platforms.

The newly released plugin represents a significant milestone in Wearable Devices’ commitment to providing powerful tools to unlock the potential in touchless interaction experiences for Human-Computer Interactions and Extended Reality experiences through wearables. The plugin supports iOS and Android operating systems.

Mudra product customers and partners and Unity users will benefit from the following features:

Versatile integration capabilities: With the plugin, integrating touchless interaction and control functionalities is now instant and effortless. Various gesture type schemes: The plugin grants access to a wide range of functions, including discrete, continuous, and Air-Touch gesture types. Familiar gestures using relaxed spatial body postures: The use of subtle finger movements for point, click, and drag and drop commands are used for tap to select, pinch to scroll, swipe, slide to unlock, and navigate to any area of interest. Real-time bidirectional communication: The plugin establishes a live communication channel between Unity and the Mudra Inspire neural wristband, facilitating the transmission of precise gesture data in real-time for seamless interaction and synchronization.

“It is well known that the gaming industry was, still is, and probably will be at the bleeding edge frontier of technology, and when considering the widest reach for our technology into that market, one must consider Unity, which is the #1 leader,” commented Mr. Offir Remez, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Wearable Devices Ltd.

“With that in mind, we are delighted to offer the new Mudra Unity plugin to potential B2B business partners, and provide them with a turn- key solution for integrating touchless spatial interactions into their products and services using the most popular development platform.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the expected benefits of the Company’s new bidirectional plugin for Unity. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 22, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

wearabledevices@imsinvestorrelations.com