Blink Charging Signs Agreement with AAA to Offer Electric Vehicle Products to Affiliated Service Providers Nationwide

Roadside assistance adapts to the exponential growth of EVs on the road.



Miami Beach, Fla., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today an agreement with AAA to become a preferred supplier. This strategic agreement enables Blink to offer leading EV charging products and services to affiliated AAA service providers, thereby expanding the range of EV charging solutions available to drivers and AAA members in need.

Over time, Blink and AAA have fostered a strong and mutually beneficial relationship. Blink has successfully installed on-site chargers at numerous AAA branch offices, AAA-owned repair facilities, and auto repair shops, ensuring convenient access to EV charging services for members with diverse EV charging needs. Notably, AAA was an early adopter of Blink’s first-generation Mobile Charger in 2019, which facilitated roadside charging in select cities. Now, Blink will extend its offerings to AAA service providers, supporting their efforts to adapt to the evolving demand for EVs.

Initially, this program will benefit 19 AAA clubs and affiliates at over 60,000 locations across the nation. These entities will enjoy significant cost savings, thanks to a streamlined ordering process and preferred pricing options. By introducing additional EV charging solutions to their facilities and fleets, AAA clubs can attract more drivers. Furthermore, the program equips roadside assistance providers with enhanced tools to serve EVs efficiently.

Michael Battaglia, Chief Revenue Officer for Blink Charging, expressed the importance of this collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to cooperate with AAA, enabling clubs and service providers to build a robust EV charging infrastructure using Blink’s extensive line of products and solutions.” As EVs become increasingly commonplace, there is a growing demand for charging services along with roadside assistance. Teaming up with AAA presents a great solution, and Blink is excited to offer AAA’s EV members the same level of exceptional service and reliability that AAA has been synonymous with for over a century.”

“AAA is proud to have been serving members for over 120 years. During this time, road service has remained the main reason for membership growth; this may be attributed to the association’s ability to evolve along with technology and changes within the automotive space. Today, EVs play a pivotal role in the changing automotive industry, and AAA is thrilled to welcome Blink as a Preferred Supplier providing roadside EV solutions to our members”, says Cliff Ruud, Automotive Managing Director at AAA, Inc.

