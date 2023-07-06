Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2023 was $55.66, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.4% and 25.6%, respectively. These compare with the 5.7% and 10.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2023, the leverage represented 15.1% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and down from 15.4% at June 30, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2023 was $34.78, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.2% and 11.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.4 % Industrials 21.4 % Materials 16.4 % Consumer Discretionary 11.0 % Energy 10.2 % Financials 9.6 % Real Estate 4.7 % Communication Services 2.0 % Health Care 0.7 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.6 %

The top ten investments which comprised 41.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2023 were as follows:

NVIDIA Corporation 7.0 % Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 4.6 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 4.3 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.2 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 % Apple Inc. 4.0 % TFI International Inc. 4.0 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.2 % WSP Global Inc. 3.1 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.0 %