Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Second Quarter 2023 earnings release on Thursday July 27, 2023, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday July 28, 2023, at 11:00 am ET.



What:



When:





Where:





How:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2023 Earnings Call



July 28, 2023

11:00 am ET



www.mohawkind.com

Select Investor Information



Live over the Internet – Simply log on to the web at the address above or

Register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10180717/f9e2c175dc

Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada)

Dial 1-412-317-1843 (Int’l)





Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.



For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through August 25, 2023, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 5381723.