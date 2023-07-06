Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market Size Is Anticipated to Grow at 3.5% CAGR, Achieving USD 7.7 Bn by 2030 in Fashion Sector

Louisville, KY, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market By Product (Corded And Cordless), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.7 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer? How big is the Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Industry?

Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Industry Coverage & Overview:

In recent years, the market for electric hair clippers and trimmers has experienced significant growth. This can be attributed to a number of factors, including an increase in disposable income, a growing consciousness about personal grooming among men, an increase in the number of salons and barbershops, and the convenience that electric devices offer in comparison to traditional manual ones. These tools are utilised frequently in the styling processes of both professional hairdressers and regular people in their own homes.

Key Features and Functions:

Electric hair clippers and trimmers come with a number of functions and features that improve their overall performance and make them easier to use. The following are some of the characteristics that are shared:

Blades: They are commonly composed of ceramic or stainless steel, and their design makes them efficient in cutting hair while reducing the likelihood that the user would cut themselves or have skin discomfort.

Adjustable Length Settings: Many clippers and trimmers have length settings that can be adjusted, allowing users to obtain a variety of hair lengths and styles with the same tool.

Corded and Cordless Operation: Users have the option of powering their clippers and trimmers with a chord or a rechargeable battery, giving them flexibility and convenience in their tool selection.

Accessories: Attachments and additional equipment, such as comb guides, cleaning brushes, lubricating oil, and storage cases, are frequently included in the package.

The most important factors contributing to the growth of the industry are increasing consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and rising personal incomes that can be spent freely. An increase in research and development activities, a trend towards greater globalization and westernization, and a high demand for practical consumer electronics products are some of the numerous other drivers. The rising popularity of a variety of hair and beard styles, an increase in consumer awareness of the benefits of electric hair clippers and trimmers, such as portability, an increase in research and development activities, and a trend towards greater globalization and westernization are also important. Electric hair clipper and trimmer market growth potential will be beneficial and rewarding in the long run as a result of expanding e-commerce platform penetration, a constantly growing population, and greater consumer awareness of well-known brands.

Global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market: Growth Dynamics

Over the course of the time covered by this projection, one of the primary drivers that will propel market growth for the electric hair clipper & trimmer market is the expansion of the e-commerce industry. For instance, according to Statistics Canada, the percentage of total retail sales accounted for by sales made via e-commerce in retail settings went from 3.9% in 2019 to 6.2% in 2022. During the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the percentage of retail e-commerce sales that were conducted online was 6.6% and 6.9%, respectively. In addition, research conducted by the United States Department of Commerce, a government agency based in the United States, found that while overall retail sales increased 9.1% (0.4%) during the same time period, e-commerce saw an increase of 10.8% (1.2%) in comparison to the third quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2022, revenues generated by e-commerce accounted for 14.8% of total revenues. As a result, boosting the growth of the market over the course of the anticipated time.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.7 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi., Wahl Clipper Corporation, Spectrum Brands Inc., Conair Corporation, ANDIS COMPANY., VEGA, Sunbeam Products Inc., Havells India Ltd., Flyco, ZED LIFESTYLE PVT. LTD., Happily Unmarried., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Syska, and BRIO PRODUCT GROUP among others. Key Segment By Product, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the product, The corded market is split off from the cordless market in the global market. During the time period under consideration, it is anticipated that the cordless subsegment will have the majority share of the market. These hair clippers and trimmers that are powered by batteries are more practical and easier to transport. A cordless hair clipper is an excellent choice for individuals who take pleasure in travelling and wish to maintain their usual hair-styling regimen when away from home. The development of products with longer battery lives has been one of the primary factors propelling consumer demand for cordless hair clippers. On the other hand, throughout the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the corded category will expand at a rate that is closer to average. It is projected that there will be an increase in the number of people using corded hair clippers in the years to come as a result of the introduction of new products that have cutting-edge characteristics such as ergonomic design, a comfortable grip, and a compact design. These corded electric trimmers come equipped with a premium guard comb and a max power high torque motor, all of which contribute to the trimmers' exceptional performance. It is projected that the launch of new products featuring improved blade designs would have a positive impact on the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, enterprises such as Philips and Xiaomi introduced self-sharpening trimmers with blades to the market in India. As a result, fueling the expansion of the segment over the course of the anticipated period.

Based on the distribution channel, Offline and online markets constitute separate segments of the electric hair clipper and trimmer sector on a global scale. During the time under consideration, it is anticipated that the online sector would experience the greatest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It is affected by factors such as the elimination of any additional costs incurred because the goods can be conveyed directly from the suppliers. Low prices, discounts, customer reviews, and ratings of the product or service are all factors that contribute to the expansion of this market sector and are of great assistance to customers when they are deciding what to buy. This market segment's revenue is growing as a consequence of additional factors, such as the availability of a diverse selection of products and the fact that they may be delivered to the customer's doorstep. As a result, it is anticipated that this will propel the category expansion.

The global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Corded

Cordless

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Browse the full “Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market By Product (Corded And Cordless), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electric-hair-clipper-trimmer-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer market include -

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Procter & Gamble

Panasonic Corporation

Xiaomi.

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Conair Corporation

ANDIS COMPANY.

VEGA

Sunbeam Products Inc.

Havells India Ltd.

Flyco

ZED LIFESTYLE PVT. LTD.

Happily Unmarried.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Syska

BRIO PRODUCT GROUP

Others.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global electric hair clipper & trimmer market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global electric hair clipper & trimmer market size was valued at around USD 5.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion, by 2030.

The growing e-commerce platforms across the globe are expected to dominate the electric hair clipper & trimmer market over the forecast period.

Based on the product, the cordless segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Industry?

What segments does the Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Electric Hair Clipper & Trimmer Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

During the time period covered by this estimate, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the largest share of the global market for electric hair clippers and trimmers. The expansion of the e-commerce sector is to blame for the region's increasing demand for goods and services. Both the rise of digital adoption and the prevalence of e-commerce platforms in the Asia Pacific area have been important. Customers have an easier and more convenient time shopping for grooming tools like electric hair clippers and trimmers when they do it at online stores. The growth of the industry can be attributed to the fact that e-commerce platforms now offer not only a wide selection of products at affordable prices but also delivery services. For example, China's online retail sales have reached more than 710 million digital consumers, surpassed $2.29 trillion in 2020, and are projected to reach $3.56 trillion by 2024. China replaced the United States as the largest market for e-commerce in 2021 when its sales reached $1.5 trillion, surpassing those of the United States.

The electric hair clippers & trimmer market has a substantial presence around the world, particularly in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Because of their stringent grooming requirements and long-standing salon culture, North America and Europe have always been considered to be two of the most lucrative markets. However, growing economies in Asia and the Pacific, such as China and India, are seeing significant growth as a result of expanding urbanization, rising incomes, and shifting preferences in terms of how they choose to live their lives.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

